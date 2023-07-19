Vinicius Jr among 4 players who don’t want Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Joselu, and Brahim Diaz don't want Los Blancos to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has already informed Paris Saint-Germain that he won't extend his contract with the team beyond the 2023-24 season. Hence, the Parisians are looking to sell the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner this summer as they are reluctant to let him leave on a free transfer.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with the French forward. However, Brazilian forward Rodrygo reportedly doesn't want the move to happen, as he could lose his place as an undisputed starter if Mbappe arrives.

Vinicius Junior, on the other hand, is set to be the focal point of Real Madrid's attack next season, given Karim Benzema's departure this summer. However, he could lose that spot if Mbappe joins the team. Hence, the Brazilian winger is reportedly against the idea of the PSG superstar joining Real Madrid.

Joselu doesn't want Mbappe to join either, as it could hinder his chances of getting regular minutes at his boyhood club that he joined on loan, according to the aforementioned report.

Brahim Diaz, who returned from his loan spell at AC Milan, will have his task cut out for him in trying to get into the starting XI. Mbappe's arrival could make that mission even more difficult for the Spaniard.

Which shirt number could Kylian Mbappe take if he moves to Real Madrid this summer?

Kylian Mbappe wears the number 10 shirt for the French national team and the number 7 shirt for his club side Paris Saint-Germain. Hence, he is likely to ask for one of those numbers if he joins Real Madrid.

However, Vinicius Junior was recently given the number 7 shirt after Eden Hazard's departure from the club. The Brazilian forward is considered a franchise player for Real Madrid and is expected to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

The no. 10 shirt is also unavailable at the moment, as it is donned by club legend Luka Modric. Hence, Kylian Mbappe might have to take up the number 9, a jersey free since Karim Benzema's departure for Al-Ittihad.