World Cup winner set to bid farewell to current club's supporters, Liverpool deemed frontrunners to sign him - Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are the front runners to sign Alexis Mac Allister, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. Mac Allister is reportedly set to bid farewell to Brighton & Hove Albion fans after the conclusion of the season.

The midfielder has been one of the key players for the Seagulls this season. He has scored 12 goals and has provided three assists in 39 games across competitions this term.

Mac Allister was crucial for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well. His performances have attracted the interest of top clubs and it looks like a move to Merseyside is on the cards for the player.

Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Alexis Mac Allister, expected to bid his farewell to Brighton fans after final game after his fantastic experience at the club since 2020. He’s prepared to leave the club in June with Liverpool frontrunners — close to complete the deal, waiting on final details."

Brighton will play their final game of the season against Aston Villa on May 28 and this looks set to be Mac Allister's last match for the club.

The Reds, meanwhile, have made midfield reinforcement one of their primary targets in the summer. James Milner and Naby Keita will leave the club while Arthur Melo will return to Juventus. Hence, Mac Allister could be a much-welcome addition to Jurgen Klopp's team.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi spoke about Liverpool targets Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo

Both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have been on Liverpool's radar. Apart from the Reds, other top Premier League clubs are also interested in the duo. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has seemingly got a grasp of the concept of the duo leaving.

De Zerbi even claimed that both players have earned the right to play at a higher level than Brighton's. Speaking in a recent press conference, De Zerbi said (via Metro):

"When I work, I think for myself, I think for my club - but I think still for the players. The players have one career, one life and we can't decide for them."

He added:

"They can have the possibility to change [clubs] because they deserve to play in another level."

Any club, including Liverpool, will benefit massively from signing either Mac Allister or Caicedo. While Mac Allister looks Anfield-bound, Caicedo's future is more up in the air at this point in time.

