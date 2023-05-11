Xavi to inform Barcelona attacker that he has no future at the club as he plans to offload several key players: Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly decided that Spanish winger Ansu Fati has no future at the Catalonian giants. The manager is set to inform several key players about his plans for their future once Barca seal the league title.

As per Javier Miguel of AS, Xavi has given the green signal for Fati's sale and the 20-year-old is likely to move in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Spanish tactician knows that the club needs to raise funds this summer and is ready to make a few sacrifices.

Apart from Fati, several players like Raphinha, Jordi Alba, and even Robert Lewandowski face uncertain futures at the club. Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, who were signed on free transfers last summer, will also be told about the plans for the summer later this month.

La Liga have asked the Blaugrana to reduce their wage bill by €200 million or increase income to stay within the league's rules. The club plans to raise €100 million of that through player sales.

Ansu Fati's father wants his son to leave Barcelona

Ansu Fati's father, Bori Fati, is not happy with the game time his son has been getting at Barcelona. He has already advised the player to leave Camp Nou this summer, as Xavi is not going to change his mind about the player.

Bori Fati told COPE during an interview in March:

"Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club's heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay. If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn't change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I'm wrong."

Ansu Fati's father claimed that he didn't understand Xavi's decision to bench Fati. He added:

"I don't know why Xavi does not play Ansu. He must have his reasons. Ansu is not disgusted with him, as Xavi was always his idol. But me, I am very angry as a father."

Barcelona are working on bringing Lionel Messi back to the club, while they also need to register the new contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo. However, they will be unable to get anything done unless they raise the €100 million from player sales.

