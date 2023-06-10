Xavi wants Barcelona to sign 'golden boy' for bargain deal this summer: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has urged the board to sign talented center-back Mika Marmol in a cut-price deal this summer.

The youngster left for FC Andorra in La Liga 2 on a free transfer, but Barca reportedly have two clauses that could work in their favor.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Barcelona had inserted a €1 million buyback clause in Marmol's contract when he departed last summer. The report also adds that Barca would receive 50% of any future transfer fee should FC Andorra decide to sell him elsewhere.

Since his move, Mika Marmol has impressed for FC Andorra. He has become a mainstay in their team, making 38 appearances across competitions and chipping in with one goal and one assist. He played a total of 3,148 minutes in La Liga 2 and could be ready for the next step in his young career. At just 21 years of age, the center-back has a promising future ahead of him.

Due to his history of graduating from La Masia, combined with a relatively modest pricetag, Xavi has urged the Barcelona hierarchy to sanction a move for Marmol. The player knows the system, the style of play, and also is probably acquainted with some of the first team players and staff.

However, even if Mika Marmol does return to Barca, he is expected to be loaned out to another club immediately. With the likes of Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo ahead of him in the pecking order, it will be best for the youngster to get ample playing time elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see how the club proceeds with this move.

Barcelona reach 'verbal agreement' to sign Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona have been active in the transfer market ever since the La Liga season ended. The club are in search of players in various positions, but signing a quality midfielder remains a top priority. In this cause, they have been linked with a move for Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan.

Journalist Fernando Polo, specialising in transfers, recently reported that the German already has a 'verbal agreement' in place with Barcelona. He is expected to join the club following the expiration of his current deal at the end of this month, and could sign a deal with Barca for up to three years.

Should the club be able to pull off the move, it would be a remarkable coup for a highly-talented and experienced player.

