Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wears dress from Kim Kardashian’s brand for dinner: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wore Kim Kardashian's dress as the couple went on a dinner together at Motao Vilamoura. That was right before the Portuguese joined Al-Nassr's training camp in Portugal.

PR specialist Flavia Moreira shared a message on social media as the pair went out for dinner. She wrote (via Selfie Portugal):

"Thanks for visiting, friend! Cristiano & Gio."

The dress Georgina Rodriguez wore is reportedly from the SKIMS brand. It was previously promoted by Kim Kardashian and is reportedly worth €88, according to the source.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was spotted wearing a black dress and a pair of white pant for the occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez took part in creative ad campaign by GUESS

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was recently part of GUESS' ad campaign. GUESS is a clothing brand based in Madrid. Rodriguez featured in classy dresses for the campaign.

Both the company and Rodriguez herself posted several snaps of the campaign across their social media accounts. Paul Marciano, creative director of the ad campaign, said about it (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina , going behind the veil to get a glimpse into the glamorous life of this superstar."

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said after featuring for GUESS:

"I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano. I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered and sexy at the same time. They have a strong feminine character while expressing a timeless essence."

Marciano went on to say about the campaign:

"We are delighted to welcome Georgina in our new campaign with GUESS and Marciano. Georgina is a strong, confident and determined woman.

"This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty, but also her sensuality, dynamism and inner strength. , perfectly interpreting the vision and style of the brands."

The campaign took place at the Santa Mauro Hotel, a lavish and heritage location in Madrid. Apart from GUESS, Rodriguez often collaborates with other lifestyle and clothing brands, too.

