Sao Paulo vs Aguia Maraba prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2024

Sao Paulo return to action in the Copa do Brasil when they take on Aguia Maraba at the Estadio do Morumbi in the second leg of their round-three clash on Thursday (May 23). Luis Zubeldia’s men head into the game unbeaten in eight games across competitions.

Sao Paulo were denied a fifth win on the trot across competitions, as they were held to a goalless draw by Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Zubeldia’s side have picked up three wins and a draw in five Copa Libertadores games to sit second in Group B, three points behind Talleres and seven above Barcelona in third place.

Sao Paulo now turn their attention to the Copa do Brasil, where they kicked off their campaign in round three with a 3-1 first-leg victory over Aguia Maraba on May 2.

Meanwhile, Aguia Maraba failed to get up and running in the new Brasileiro Serie D campaign, as they suffered a 4-0 hammering against Maranhao last time out.

Mathaus Sodre’s men have gone eight games without a win across competitions, losing five since a 2-0 victory over Caete on March 17.

Aguia Maraba are rooted to the bottom of the Serie D Group A2 standings, having picked up just two points from their opening four games.

Sao Paulo vs Aguia Maraba Head-To-Head

This will be the second encounter between Sao Paulo and Aguia Maraba, with Zubeldia’s men claiming a 3-1 victory when they first met in the first leg.

Sao Paulo Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Aguia Maraba Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

Sao Paulo vs Aguia Maraba Team News

Sao Paulo

Pablo Maia, Rafinha and Wellington Rato have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out.

Injured: Pablo Maia, Rafinha, Wellington Rato

Suspended: None

Aguia Maraba

Barring any late fitness issues, the visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Aguia Maraba Predicted XIs

Sao Paulo (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Igor Vinicius, Robert Arboleda, Alan Franco, Welington; Giuliano Galoppo, Alisson; Michel Araujo, Luciano Neves, Ferreira; Andre

Aguia Maraba (3-4-3): Axel Lopes; David Cruz, Betao, Caique Baiano; Limao Bruno, Wender, Patrick Maranhao, Dinde; Wander, Jose Hitalo, Braga

Sao Paulo vs Aguia Maraba Prediction

Sao Paulo will be licking their lips as they take on an inexperienced Aguia Maraba side who are winless since March. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, expect Sao Paulo to pick up another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 3-0 Aguia Maraba