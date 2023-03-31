Servette vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Servette and Young Boys battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 26 fixture on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Lugano before the international break, thanks to second-half strikes from Theo Valls and Zan Celar. Young Boys, meanwhile, thrashed rivals Basel in a comfortable 3-0 home win. All three goals were scored late, with Cedric Itten scoring a hat-trick in the last 14 minutes.

The win saw Raphael Wicky's side open up an 18-point advantage at the summit of the table, having garnered 54 points from 25 games. Servette, meanwhile, are directly beneath them with 36 points to show for their efforts after 25 outings.

Servette vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 194th clash between the two sides, with Young Boys leading 84-67.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw the spoils shared in a goalless stalemate.

Young Boys are on a 21-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Four of Servette's last five games have had goals at both ends.

Four of Young Boys' last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Young Boys have the best away record in the league, with 21 points garnered from 12 games. They also have te best defensive record on their travels, conceding ten times in 12 outings.

Servette have won just one of their last eight home games across competitions.

Servette vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys are running away with the league title, with surprise package Servette the nearest challengers to the Bern outfit.

A win for Les Grenats will reduce the gap at the top to 15 points, which would still be a near-insurmountable lead. Young Boys' lack of European football this season has allowed them to focus on domestic duties, and they're on course for a domestic double.

Their 21-game unbeaten run highlights the rampant form they are in, so the visitors should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Servette 1-3 Young Boys

Servette vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals

