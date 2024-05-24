St. Gallen vs FC Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2023-24

St. Gallen and FC Zurich trade tackles on the final day of the Swiss Super League campaign on Saturday (May 25). The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Winterthur on Monday.

Chadrac Akolo, Mattia Zanotti and Christian Witzig scored to guide their side to all three points. Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Lugano.

Lindrit Kamberi broke the deadlock for Zurich in the 12th minute, while Jonathan Okita doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half. Yanis Cimignani halved the deficit with two minutes left.

The win left FCZ in fourth spot on 57 points, while St. Gallen are level on points in fifth.

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head

Zurich have 81 wins from the last 177 head-to-head games, while St. Gallen have been victorious on 57 occasions. St. Gallen claimed a 1-0 away win in their most recent clash last month.

St. Gallen form guide: W-L-D-W-W

FC Zurich form guide: W-W-W-L-L

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Team News

St. Gallen

Abdoulaye Diaby, Musah Nuhu, Gregory Karlen, Nikolaj Moller, Betim Fazliji and Richard van der Venne have been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Richard van der Venne, Abdoulaye Diaby, Musah Nuhu, Gregory Karlen, Nikolaj Moller, Betim Fazliji

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

FC Zurich

Silvan Wallner and Nevio Di Giusto are ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Silvan Wallner, Nevio Di Giusto

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Predicted XIs

St. Gallen (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati Zigi (GK); Isaac Schmidt, Chima Okoroji, Albert Vallci, Mattia Zanotti; Jordi Quintilla, Christian Witzig, Lukas Gortler; Bastien Toma, Chadrac Akolo, Jovan Milosevic

FC Zurich (4-3-3): Yanick Brecher (GK); Amadou Dante, Mirlind Kryeziu, Nikola Katic, Rodrigo Conceicao; Marc Hornschuh, Bledian Krasniqi, Ifeanyi Matthew; Antonio Marchesano, Daniel Afriyie, Jonathan Okita

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Prediction

Neither side have anything left to play for, having already secured their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

However, the winner will finish in outright fourth spot, but this small detail might not be enough for both sides to go all out for the win. Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-1 Zurich