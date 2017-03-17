TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 3 Division 4

Simba Sports FC v United 4th Phase FC headlines the day while Tornadoes will be looking to stop BCFC in their tracks.

Can The Aces and Rangers FC pick up their first win for the season in GW 3?

Gameweek 3 of Division 4 takes place on March 19 at FSV Arena. There are three teams with perfect record – Bangalore City FC B, Simba Sports FC and United 4th Phase FC, with the latter two going up against each other in a mouthwatering clash not to be missed.

Kammanhattan and Tornadoes registered resounding victories last time around and will be aching to move up the table.

7:30 AM: The Aces v Dragons AFC

The first match of the day has The Aces taking on Dragons AFC in the early morning kick off. The Aces drew last week with Rangers and will be hoping for a victory this time around but they are coming up against one of the up and coming teams in Dragons AFC.

Dragons have drawn one match and lost another but their performances have been promising and they look like a good bet to be the most improved team for the season. Both have different styles of play and this should be an interesting match up with the victor being decided on who has prepared better strategy wise.

Crystal Ball: The Aces (3) - (3) Dragons AFC

8:45 AM: Can-a-bees FC v Royal Eagles FC

Next up, we have Can-a-bees FC taking on Royal Eagles. Both teams won their first game and lost their second so both will be looking to getting back to winning ways. Can-a-bees have improved tremendously since we saw them in their opening friendly almost two months ago.

Royal Eagles seem to have added good players over the past few weeks and look set to play more attacking football. This will be a close match with both teams believing they should come out on top.

Crystal Ball: Can-a-bees FC (1) – (1) Royal Eagles FC

10:00 AM – Simba Sports FC v United 4th Phase FC

The headliner of the day features second placed Simba Sports taking on third-placed United 4th Phase FC. Simba have scored 5 goals in both of their previous outings and look devastating when on the attack.

United 4th Phase have a balanced squad and are one of three teams yet to drop points. Both their victories have been close games and while they have been high scoring, they have won each of those games only by a single goal margin.

United 4th will probably take a more conservative approach to this game while hoping to hit on the counter-attack. Simba look likely not to change their game plan and will look to hit the gas to the pedal from the get go, hoping to catch United off guard.

Crystal Ball: Simba Sports FC (3) – (2) United 4th Phase FC

11:15 AM – Brothers United v Pegasus FC

Brothers United and Pegasus FC go head to head in the next game of the day at 11:15 AM. Both teams haven’t won a game yet and will be hoping to change that around this week.

Brother were unlucky to not pick up anything in their first game and were outplayed in their second. Pegasus have conceded a whopping 17 goals in two games but their recent additions to the team indicate they have shored up their defence. With both teams desperate to get points on the board we expect them to play an attacking game.

Crystal Ball: Brothers United (2) – (2) Pegasus FC

12:45 PM: Tornadoes FC v Bangalore City FC B

Another mouthwatering clash awaits us when Tornadoes FC take on Bangalore City FC B. Tornadoes FC picked up a convincing win last gameweek against Royal Eagles and will be looking to cause a big upset here.

Bangalore City FC B have been in top form scoring 13 goals and conceding none in their two outings so far. Both teams have great strikers in Mohammed Khaleel (Tornadoes FC) and Papi Keita (Bangalore City FC) so it will be interesting to see how each of their defences plan to keep their opposing forwards from scoring.

BCFC B goes in with a slight advantage but we expect Tornadoes to give a fight.

Crystal Ball: Tornadoes FC (1) – (2) Bangalore City FC B

2:15 PM: Rangers FC v Kammanhattan All Stars

The final game of the day has Rangers FC taking on Kammanhattan All-Stars at 2:15 PM. Rangers are a good team but haven’t picked up any points yet, so they will be aching to get out on the attacking front in this game but they come up against an in form Kammanhattan side who are all about goal scoring.

We expect the goals to flow in this game and although Kammanhattan have a slight advantage going into this game, this might be the upset of the day with Rangers coming out on top.

Crystal Ball: Rangers FC (3) – (2) Kammanhattan All Stars