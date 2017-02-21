TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 10 Division 3

BCFC win the Division 3 title with a game in hand while Engineers United and Oldmans pick up big wins!

Bangalore City FC managed to defeat Sunday Boys to clinch the title with a game in hand

Engineers United v Bull Ring AFC

Score: Engineers United (3) – (0) Bull Ring AFC

Scorers

Engineers United (Shashank Singh 36’,60’, Abhishek Tambat 46’)

Engineers United picked up a convincing win against Bull Ring AFC to move up the table although a top three spot is still out of their reach. The first half was evenly matched between the teams but once the deadlock was broken, Engineers dominated the game. Bull Ring missed their usual oomph and struggled to string together passes for large chunks of the game.

Shashank Singh earned the Man of the Match plaudits for his brace while Abhishek Tambat also picked up a goal. Credit must also be given to the Engineers United defence who held firm in the first half when Bull Ring seemed like they would score.

Prashant Koshy was rock solid at the back and made some important interceptions and tackles in the first half to keep his side in the game when their attack wasn’t clicking.

Engineers United have consolidated their hold on fourth place and would be regretting having dropped points against easier opponents early in the season. Bull Ring AFC’s rise as a team has come to a halt over the past two games, having suffered two big defeats where they have conceded eight goals and scored none.

Both teams have a great chance at promotion next season and need to start thinking about the future with the season coming to an end next week.

Man of the Match: Shashank Singh (Engineers United)

Oldmans Park v Amigos FC

Score: Oldmans Park (6) – (0) Amigos FC

Scorers

Oldmans Park ( David P 26’, 36’, 40’, 60’, Ezekiel O 34’, Ammar 55’)

Oldmans Park’s revival of fortunes in 2017 continued when they beat Amigos FC convincingly by a 6-0 score line. David P was the Man of the Match after scoring four goals in the game. The first half was evenly matched with both sides creating chances but Oldmans still looked the better team. They broke the deadlock with four minutes to go in the first half when David P scored in the 26th minute.

The second half was a whole different story with Oldmans Park dictating the tempo of the game. Ezekiel scored in the 34th minute before David added two more goals to put the game out of Amigos’s reach.

Amigos didn’t have their full personnel and paid the price for it especially having no substitutes to bring on in the second half. Ammar added a fifth for Oldmans before David picked up his fourth for the day right at the death to add salt to the wound.

After improving game on game in the early part of the season, Amigos have had a string of poor results losing 6-1 to BCFC in GW 9 followed by this result. Oldmans Park now move up the table after this win and have been in really good form since the beginning of the year.

Next season looks promising for both teams as they will be looking to get promoted but also earn a shot at the title.

Man of the Match: David P (Oldmans Park)

Sunday Boys v Bangalore City FC

Score: Sunday Boys (1) – (4) Bangalore City FC

Scorers

Sunday Boys (Ravi Kiran 45’)

Bangalore City FC (Alasaane Kanudji 13’,19’, Helvis Bangakote 30’ Lassina Traore 60’)

Bangalore City FC clinched their first TAL trophy with a game to spare after they defeated Horizons FC in their GW 10 clash. Sunday Boys came into the game two points behind their opposition and knew only a win would keep their title hopes alive but they couldn’t do much against a well-rehearsed opposition who had only one thing on their mind – the title!

Alasanne Kanudji opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Sunday Boys were caught out of position deep in their own half. The attacking midfielder added a second in quick succession thanks a beautifully placed free kick to the top right corner from 25 yards out.

The second goal momentarily lifted Sunday Boys’ gameplay and they looked like they would pull one back but to rub salt into the wounds, BCFC made it three before the break and the game was all but done.

The second half started in a different fashion with both teams making changes to their set up and it was Sunday Boys who broke the second half deadlock with Ravi Kiran scoring in the 45th minute to pull one back but it was too late with BCFC settling into a defensive groove.

Klery Lemene was excellent in midfield and ensured ball possession remained with his side, eventually ensuring the victory.

Second half substitute Lassina Traore picked up the fourth goal right at the end to give a skewed score line but all credit must be given to BCFC who outplayed their opponents from the very start of the game. Sunday Boys made the mistake of playing their opponents’ game rather than countering them with their own strategy and ended up failing in an important game but with promotion secure, they will already be looking forward to next season in Division 2.

Overall both these teams have been a class apart from the rest of the division and thoroughly deserve promotion.

Man of the Match: Klery Lemene/Alassane Kanudji (Bangalore City FC)

Division 4

Kamanhattan All Stars v Dragons AFC

Score: Kamanhattan All Stars (1) – (1) Dragons AFC

Scorers

Kamanhattan All Star (Wayne Rodrigues 36’)

Dragons AFC (Rakesh D 46’)

Kamanhattan All Stars had to settle for a draw with Dragons AFC in their opening game of Division 4. Kamanhattan went into the game as favourites but Dragons put in a solid effort to pick up a well-deserved point. The first half was scrappy at best but it was understandable with both teams still getting used to their teammates and the pitch.

The deadlock was broken in the second half when Nitin Baros’s free kick ricocheted off a defender to fall for Wayne Rodrigues who made no mistake in slotting home the opener in the 36th minute.

Dragons responded well with Rakesh D finding the equaliser 10 minutes later to bring the scores back on level terms. Credit must be given to both teams’ defences who held firm to keep the goals under check. Samuel of Dragons put in a strong performance at left back while Mohammed was excellent in goal for Kamanhattan.

Both teams have a long way to go before they can be competing for top honours but with the transfer window still open they seem to be adding well to their respective squads.

Man of the Match: Samuel D (Dragons AFC)