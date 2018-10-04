Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Best is a lie, Messi is at another level – Alba

Omnisport
NEWS
News
523   //    04 Oct 2018, 10:37 IST
LionelMessi - Cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is at a separate table compared to the rest of the world and FIFA's Best award is a lie, according to team-mate Jordi Alba.

Messi produced another superb display to lead Barca to a 4-2 win over Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Argentina star failed to make the three-man shortlist for FIFA's Best Men's Player, an award won by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Alba dismissed that award – while praising the Croatia international – and said Messi was at another level to everyone else.

"For me, The Best is a lie. Modric is a great player, one of the best in the world," Alba said, via Marca.

"But Messi is like at a separate table, plays at another level. He has once again demonstrated that he is the best in the world.

"When Leo runs, the rest of us only have to grit our teeth. He is the best and he makes us all a little better."

Messi has scored 10 goals in as many games this season, as well as providing five assists.

Barca's victory also ended a three-game winless run and Alba praised their performance against Spurs.

"If we played every day like today, we would win all the competitions every year," the left-back said.

