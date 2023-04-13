"They aren't the same team at this moment" - Kevin Campbell believes Chelsea can overturn 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid and qualify for UCL semis

Arsenal icon Kevin Campbell has backed Chelsea to qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals despite their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti's side locked horns with the Blues at the Bernabeu on 12 April. The West London outfit put in a lackluster performance in the encounter as Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored a goal each for the Spanish giants.

Ben Chilwell picked up a red card in the match after a foul on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

While it appears to be an arduous task for the Blues to overcome a two-goal deficit against the reigning European champions, Campbell believes otherwise. The Englishman claims Frank Lampard's men can secure a victory in the second leg.

Campbell told Sky Sports:

"What Frank Lampard and the Chelsea squad have to do is look at the chances they created. Joao Felix had a couple, Sterling had one that was brilliantly saved by Courtois. You've got to get that first goal at Stamford Bridge. Get the fans involved and then you make life a little more difficult for Real Madrid. That's they key."

He added:

"If Madrid score first, then it's going to be a mountain to climb. But it can be done. We've seen Real Madrid win this tournament so many times. But they are not the same team at this moment. The Madrid of last season would probably have won this game by three or four. But 2-0, I think Chelsea do have a slight chance."

The Blues and the Spanish giants will lock horns in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on 19 April.

"That's the only thing" - Kevin Campbell offers Chelsea key advice on how to beat Real Madrid

Campbell insists that Chelsea must find the back of the net first before Los Blancos do so in order to win. The Englishman claimed that this would be a key factor in the Blues' attempt to overcome their two-goal deficit and qualify for the semi-finals.

Speaking about Real Madrid veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Campbell said:

"Listen, we do know there are gears, that's for sure. They're still relying on Kroos and Modric in that midfield, who are effervescent. They're still running the game, it's incredible."

Advising the West London outfit, he added:

"But, what Chelsea have to do, they have to get a goal. They have to get a goal from somewhere. That's the only thing that is going to help Chelsea get past this Real Madrid side. They've got to score first."

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table amid dismal form this season. The West London outfit have only managed to win ten out of their 30 league encounters this term, with Champions League football next season in major doubt.

