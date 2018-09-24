Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tottenham star Kane acknowledges sub-par start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    24 Sep 2018, 13:21 IST
harrykane-cropped
Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane knows he could have done better during Tottenham's poor start to the season but said his performance in the 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion marked an upturn in form.

The England striker's first-half penalty at the Amex Stadium on Saturday was followed up by Erik Lamela's second-half strike as Mauricio Pochettino's men brought a run of three defeats to an end on the south coast.

Kane has scored three goals in seven appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, but critics have suggested he is suffering from fatigue in the aftermath of England's run to the World Cup semi-finals.

The 25-year-old said he welcomed the attention he attracts as one of the game's top marksmen and is striving to live up to the reputation he has established.

"I would 100 per cent rather have the focus [on me] than not have it," Kane said. "I've scored three goals this season, which is not terrible.

"When you set standards in other seasons and other games, people will talk if you don't reach them, and I'm the first to analyse my game and see what I could do better.

"Of course I feel I could have done better in most games this season. This was probably the first game where I was truly happy with my all-round performance.

"It's the life of the striker. You'll get chances, miss chances, feel you can hold it up better. All you can do is look forward and try to improve."

Kane denied the claim that successive defeats against Watford, Liverpool and Inter had led to a team meeting to discuss Tottenham's problems.

"We all talk around the training ground but there wasn't an official meeting," he said.

"We're in a tough spell but that's football.

"The only way to get through that is to work harder, whether that's on the training pitch or during games."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kane isn't a machine – Lamela defends misfiring Spurs star
RELATED STORY
Pochettino never doubts 'special' Kane
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kane agrees new six-year Tottenham contract
RELATED STORY
I feel sharp and fit – Kane plays down fatigue worries
RELATED STORY
3 ways that Tottenham can turn around their drop in form
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Son committed to Tottenham amid Bayern links
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Harry Kane stopped Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
5 times Tottenham Hotspur missed out on transfer targets
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us