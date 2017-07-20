FC Barcelona preparing double swoop for Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 19th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 20 Jul 2017, 00:54 IST

FC Barcelona enter the race for the French sensation

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 19, 2017:

La Liga

FC Barcelona preparing for a blockbuster summer

Amidst reports of Neymar agreeing a move to Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona have decided to use the funds to sign two superstars and cause ripples across the footballing world. With PSG ready to pay €222 million for Neymar, the Daily Mail understands that Barcelona are willing to spend it on the duo of Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe.

It is believed that Verratti will cost the Catalans around €108 million and the remaining funds will go into signing the next big thing in world football - Kylian Mbappe.

Mateo Kovacic wants to leave Real Madrid

After the arrival of Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente, the 23-year-old Croatian feels that his time with Real Madrid is up. The Daily Express reports that Kovacic has told the club that he wants to leave this summer in search of regular playing time. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remain interested and will now step up their efforts to sign the midfielder.