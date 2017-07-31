Manchester United to battle it out with Arsenal for Manchester City winger and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 31st July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@shauryavineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 31 Jul 2017, 21:57 IST

Matic is a red now!

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's big news is Manchester United going head-to-head with Arsenal for the services of Manchester City winger, while there are also updates regarding the future of Neymar.

So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 31, 2017.

Premier League

Manchester United to battle it out with Arsenal for Manchester City winger

Manchester United are set to battle it out with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho, according to English outlet Manchester Evening News. The 17-year-old is unsettled at the Etihad outfit and is also courted by Bundesliga outfits RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United complete the signing of Nemanja Matic

Manchester United have announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic on a 3-year-deal. The Old Trafford outfit have not disclosed the exact amount they have paid for the services of the Serbian international but it is reportedly in the region of £35m plus £5m in add-ons.

Speaking following the announcement, manager Jose Mourinho said: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."

Philippe Coutinho not for sale

Despite reports in Spanish media claiming that Barcelona have agreed an £89m deal to sign Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant that the Brazilian is not for sale.

Speaking in an interview, as quoted by Sky Sports, Klopp said: “He is not available for sale. There is no other interpretation of that.”