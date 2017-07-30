Twitter explodes as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to lift International Champions Cup 2017

Barcelona recorded a comfortable 3-2 win over Real Madrid to win the International Champions Cup 2017.

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal with his teammates

Barcelona recorded a comfortable 3-2 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the 2017/18 season to be crowned as the winners of the International Champions Cup.

Ernesto Valverde's first El Clasico started in the perfect manner with Lionel Messi scoring the opener within the first 3 minutes of the game. It didn't take the Camp Nou outfit much longer to double their lead with Ivan Rakitic scoring the second in the 7th minute.

Barcelona were on fire in the early exchanges as Real Madrid slowly found their footing in the game. Zinedine Zidane's side pulled one back through Mateo Kovacic before Marco Asensio equalised to evenly poise the game for the second half.

However, Gerard Pique's goal in the 50th minute proved to be enough to hand the Catalan side a win in the pre-season El Clasico.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back and trolled Real Madrid. Here are the best tweets:

Some brilliant goals...

Video: Great skill from Kovacic as he goes on a great run to score an amazing goal. Barcelona 2 - 1 Real Madrid #ElClasico #ElClasicoMiami pic.twitter.com/qmSkifM5E0 — Big Nothing (@BigNothingPod) July 30, 2017

This is the perfect counter attack. Amazing finish by Asensio 36' Golazo???????? Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona #ElClasicoMiami pic.twitter.com/8AKYGogKab — KAY #WhitePanther (@Bernabeu_Babe) July 30, 2017

Neymar... The story continues!

Neymar will always have Paris. Barcelona will always have Messi... — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) July 30, 2017

Drinking game:

Take a shot every time Neymar kills an attack. Take two shots if he starts it himself. — BarcAddicts - J (@BarcAddicts) July 30, 2017

Messi with a ridiculous pass and Neymar Higuain's it. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 30, 2017

Barcelona fans every time Neymar touches the ball #ElClásicoMiami pic.twitter.com/VGfLN00TAf — Sexual Chocolate (@josiahsaintius) July 30, 2017

Barcelona and PSG is not the only thing on Neymar's mind...

Half-Time #ElClasicoMiami

Neymar 1-1 Carvajal ????????????????

If you know what I mean. — Kazemaru (@KazemaruIE) July 30, 2017

Hope Neymar scores and Semedo hugs him and they'll live happily ever after forever and ever, amen. — Lala ???????? (@OohLalaFootball) July 30, 2017

What do you say about him?

Just like in last El Clasico this Messi goal is worth nothing. — JP (@Emperor_RM) July 30, 2017

Messi not passing to Neymar. My day is complete. This is fútbol. — Josip (@jperkovic93) July 30, 2017

Madrid trying to defend Messi like pic.twitter.com/lNFLOYdg7Q — barcastuff (@barcasstuff) July 30, 2017

We are privileged...

A fan at El Clasico with a banner: "Messi whatever planet you came from don't go back." pic.twitter.com/DjvOXOH2Uz — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) July 30, 2017

Messi vs Real Madrid



1 Goal

10 chances created

9 dribbles completed

4 through balls

4 key passes

96% pass accuracy

5 tackles



???? pic.twitter.com/9ZihuS3GKF — FORÇA BARÇA (@ForcaBarcaEN) July 30, 2017

Messi making Real Madrid players do gymnastics ???? pic.twitter.com/gcs9GX7rZg — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) July 30, 2017

Mascherano, you legend!

Javier Mascherano:

Midfielder to defender ✔

Tearing anus ✔

Proven goalscorer ✔

Barcelona captain in a Clasico ✔



There's nothing he can't do — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 30, 2017

Meanwhile...

FC Barcelona fans after winning the El Clasico

(Credits: @Esp_Interativo )pic.twitter.com/FZlq5L3Afa — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 30, 2017

The whole world was watching...