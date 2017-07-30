Twitter explodes as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to lift International Champions Cup 2017
Barcelona recorded a comfortable 3-2 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the 2017/18 season to be crowned as the winners of the International Champions Cup.
Ernesto Valverde's first El Clasico started in the perfect manner with Lionel Messi scoring the opener within the first 3 minutes of the game. It didn't take the Camp Nou outfit much longer to double their lead with Ivan Rakitic scoring the second in the 7th minute.
Barcelona were on fire in the early exchanges as Real Madrid slowly found their footing in the game. Zinedine Zidane's side pulled one back through Mateo Kovacic before Marco Asensio equalised to evenly poise the game for the second half.
However, Gerard Pique's goal in the 50th minute proved to be enough to hand the Catalan side a win in the pre-season El Clasico.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back and trolled Real Madrid. Here are the best tweets:
