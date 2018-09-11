Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as story of Cristiano Ronaldo admiring himself in front of the mirror goes viral

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
1.53K   //    11 Sep 2018, 15:26 IST

When Sir Alex Ferguson brought in 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo from Madeira, Portugal, everybody knew he was special.

During his debut game in 2003, the young Ronaldo managed to show his star potential in less than 30 minutes. During the game, the Portuguese won a penalty and played a part in a Manchester United goal. The former United manager has gone on to describe the performance as "unbelievable".

Fast forward to 2018 and Ronaldo is one of the best footballers to play the game. The now 33-year-old shows no signs of stopping as he hopes to carry on playing for another eight years.


Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

England international Peter Crouch has, in an excerpt of his autobiography, ‘Walking Tall: My Story’, revealed a funny story about the Portuguese.

The story comes courtesy of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand who gave the veteran striker a glimpse into the dressing room at Old Trafford during Ronaldo's time with the Manchester side.

"Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, 'Wow. I'm so beautiful!' Crouch told The Daily Mail.

"The other United players would try to wind him up. 'Whatever. Leo Messi is a better player than you.'

"And he would shrug his shoulders and smile again. 'Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this..."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the hilarious story:


Former Manchester United man Wayne Rooney has also said that the Portuguese ace used to look at his own reflection in the mirror to psych himself up.

In an interview with Goal, Rooney said, "In the time I've been playing with Ronnie, the one thing I've noticed about him is that he can't walk past his reflection without admiring it, even if we're about to play a game of football."

"Every match, before the team goes out for the warm-up, he runs through the same routine. The kit goes on, the boots go on. Not long after, Ronnie turns to his reflection and stares, psyching himself up for the game.

"If there's one person with a bigger self-belief than Ronaldo, I haven't met him yet. He's not shy."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
10 best quotes on Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
All-time XI of the Best Overseas Players in Premier...
RELATED STORY
10 times Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with his...
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should target instead of...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the Greatest of All Time
RELATED STORY
6 players who can be successors to Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho blocked Manchester United's move...
RELATED STORY
Do Manchester United really need Cristiano Ronaldo back?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us