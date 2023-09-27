"We're cooking tonight" "Wow, finally" - Real Madrid fans over the moon as 24-year-old starts against Las Palmas

Real Madrid fans have reacted to Brahim Diaz's inclusion in the starting XI against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Wednesday, September 27.

Following a thorough defeat at the hands of city rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend, Los Blancos will be keen to return to winning ways at home. With such a short turnaround since the last game on Sunday, Real Madrid have had to make a number of changes. The squad has been reshuffled for the game to give rest to some players who have been heavily involved this season.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was hit with a new injury worry when teenage star Arda Guler was ruled out for the next few weeks with a new injury. The Italian manager, however, will be able to welcome some of his stars back to the side.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior is fit enough to make the bench after his bout of gastroenteritis, while Jude Bellingham drops to the bench. There is a first start for 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, who returned to the club this summer following a spell in Milan.

Real Madrid fans went on X (formerly Twitter) to react to news of the attacking midfielder starting the game. Some fans were pleased to see the side play a 4-3-3 with Diaz expected to play as No. 10, as one wrote:

"we are cooking tonight"

Another set of fans were just happy to see Diaz finally get to start a game for the club as they wrote:

"Wow finally Brahim plays... FINALLY!!!"

Brahim Diaz will be keen to make the most of his first start of the season. He has made five appearances across competitions this season but played a combined total of just 45 minutes.

Real Madrid must win to take advantage of Barcelona lapse

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw by Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium in their league games yesterday, leaving them with 17 points from seven games. A win for Real Madrid today will be enough to take them one point above their Clasico rivals and into top spot in the league.

Los Blancos lost to Atletico in the Madrid derby after wins over Athletic Bilbao, Almeria, Celta Vigo, Getafe, and Real Sociedad. A return to winning ways is what Ancelotti will be keen for, more than anything.

Real Madrid have a great record against Las Palmas, as they have not lost any of their five games against them. Both of their meetings in the 2017-18 season ended in 3-0 wins to Los Blancos, and they will be keen to continue in this vein.