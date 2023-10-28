"We will need more players" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wanted big Premier League rule change amid injury issues 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has implored the Premier League hierarchy to increase the squad size beyond the current limit of 25 amid injury issues at the Emirates. The Spanish manager believes that the increase in the schedule of fixtures must be accompanied by appropriate changes in the rules.

Ahead of the Gunners' clash against Sheffield United at the Emirates this weekend, Arteta told reporters (as quoted by The Mirror):

“If we have more games, more competitiveness and physically the standards are higher – by playing more minutes – we have to do that or instead of five subs, we have 10. The five subs is now something normal but it was a big fight to go from three to five.

"I cannot imagine the game in the conditions we are in today after last year and the World Cup without five subs, it would be so difficult."

He added:

“If the calendar extends, for sure we would have to think of not dropping the quality. The only way to do it is players have to have certain availability and you need players to pick. When is this going to stop and how long will it take for us to make the right decisions? The laws will change and probably our capacity to do things during games will change as well. We will have to adapt, for sure."

Gabriel Jesus was seen limping off in Arsenal's 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Sevilla on Tuesday night (27 October). Arteta has revealed that the Brazilian has undergone a scan, the result of which indicates a muscle injury.

Thomas Partey is expected to be on the sidelines for the next couple of weeks after picking up a thigh injury in training on Monday (via football.london). The major blow in Arsenal's injury list is summer signing Jurrien Timber, who is out for the season after having surgery on his knee.

"He's been terrific for us" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'really important' Arsenal star

During the pre-Sheffield United presser, Arteta lavished praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. The Spanish boss insists that the England international has had a major impact since his arrival this summer while lauding him for stepping up in big games.

Arteta said (via BBC Sport):

"He's been terrific for us and I think he has really performed at the highest level, especially in big games. That’s when you want to see your big players and he has to step out there and his contribution in these games has been really, really important."

The Gunners signed Rice from West Ham United this summer for a club-record fee of £105 million. The English midfielder has impressed at the Emirates so far and seems to have earned the supporters' seal of approval.

He has started all nine of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures and all three of their UEFA Champions League encounters this season, recording two goals and one assist across the two competitions.