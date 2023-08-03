"Worse than Kepa", "Still getting fleeced" - Fans react as Chelsea reportedly seal £25 million deal to sign Premier League goalkeeper 

Fans online have reacted to Chelsea reportedly sealing a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to sign Sanchez for £20 million plus £5 million in add-ons. The Spaniard will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No. 1 spot with Gabriel Slonina likely to go out on loan.

Romano reported on Twitter:

"Chelsea have agreed fee around £20m fixed for Robert Sánchez — it includes add ons up to £25m package. Long term deal verbally agreed with Sánchez who always wanted to join #CFC..."

Long term deal verbally agreed with Sánchez who always wanted to join



Caicedo talks continue in separate deal.



Slonina will now leave on loan.



Sanchez joined Brighton's youth sides in 2018 and made his senior debut in 2020. He kept 29 clean sheets in 90 appearances and fell down in the pecking last season, with Jason Steele being preferred over him. Sanchez made 25 appearances across competitions last season, keeping eight clean sheets.

He is now set to move to Stamford Bridge and compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has faced criticism from fans and pundits alike. With Edouard Mendy's moving to Al-Ahli earlier this summer, Chelsea are looking to provide Kepa competition by signing Sanchez.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the news, as one wrote:

"He’s worse than Kepa and that’s saying something."

Another fan pointed out the transfer fee, writing:

"Chelsea solely responsible for making Brighton relevant since the new owners, signed double figures of staff/players from Brighton and hardly anyone of them has turned out brilliantly while Still getting fleeced at it, yet we keep going back."

"£20M for Sanchez is ridiculous tbh."

Here are some more reactions as Robert Sanchez appears likely to move to Stamford Bridge this summer:

Chelsea solely responsible for making Brighton relevant since the new owners, signed double figures of staff/players from Brighton and hardly anyone of them has turned out brilliantly while Still getting fleeced at it, yet we keep going back.

£20M for Sanchez is ridiculous tbh.

£20M for Sanchez is ridiculous tbh.

Signing a keeper worse than kepa must be a record you know?

Rio Mardhian @riomardhian

He's statistically worse than Kepa

Poch what are you doing

We're a laughable club at times to be honest. The one keeper we could've gotten that's worse than Kepa. Another Spanish mentality midget too.

Gotta hand it to our scouting / recruitment team. They've actually managed to sign a keeper worse than Kepa, fair play

Brighton have absolutely robbed Chelsea

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino backs Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined the Blues from the Athletic Club for £72 million in 2018. He has since made 163 appearances for the club, keeping 59 clean sheets.

The Spaniard lost his place in the first XI under Thomas Tuchel, with Edouard Mendy being preferred over him. However, Kepa returned to the first team after the German manager's sacking last season.

He has, however, faced criticism for his distribution skills from fans and pundits alike. Amid this, new manager Mauricio Pochettino backed the Spaniard after their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series on July 27.

He said:

"We are so happy with him. He is showing great commitment and adapting to the new demands from Tony and the coaching staff. He is a fantastic keeper."

Kepa kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions last season.