Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Xavi criticises Madrid, Lopetegui announcement timing

Julen Lopetegui was named as Real Madrid coach days before the World Cup, a decision Spain great Xavi questioned.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 08:43 IST
2.72K
Xavi - Cropped
Xavi in action for Spain

Spain great Xavi criticised the timing of Julen Lopetegui being announced as Real Madrid coach.

Lopetegui was stunningly sacked as Spain boss Wednesday, a day after it was revealed he would be Zinedine Zidane's successor at Madrid.

Xavi, a 133-time Spain international, was unhappy with the timing of the announcement of Lopetegui's Madrid move.

"I am not the person to talk about it [Lopetegui joining Madrid]," the Barcelona great told Radio Marca.

"It was not the most ideal or opportune moment."

Lopetegui's sacking came just two days before Spain's opening game against Portugal in Sochi.

But Xavi believes the nation, who will be led by Fernando Hierro, can still have a strong World Cup.

"You never know, the players have already seen it all and sure, they can play a good role at the World Cup," he said.

"Leadership will not be missing, there is [Sergio] Ramos, [Gerard] Pique, [Andres] Iniesta.

"There are very prepared people and a very good atmosphere. It's not the best situation but at the same time, it unites them more and they give more of themselves, you never know."

 
Real Madrid CF Football
Lopetegui is ready for Real Madrid job – Del Bosque
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting facts about Real Madrid’s new manager:...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui to take over at Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid appoint Julen Lopetegui as...
RELATED STORY
3 signings Julen Lopetegui should make at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Julen Lopetegui is right for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: Succeeding Zidane will be like...
RELATED STORY
Spain need spirit of 2008 to survive Lopetegui chaos
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us