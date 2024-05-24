Young Boys vs Winterthur prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2023-24

Swiss champions Young Boys bring their Super League campaign to an end when they host Winterthur at the Wankdorf Stadion on Saturday (May 25). Joel Magnin’s men head into the season finale with a nine-point lead over second-placed Lugano.

Young Boys picked up a third consecutive away victory on Sunday, edging out Servette 1-0 at the Stade de Geneve. Magnin’s side have won all but one of their last seven games across competitions, with a 1-0 home loss to Lugano on May 11 being the exception, having enjoyed a successful title defence.

Winterthur, meanwhile, were left empty handed yet again, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to St. Gallen last weekend. Patrick Rahmen’s men have lost six games across competitions, including a 1-0 loss to Servette in the Swiss Cup semifinals on April 28.

Winterthur are sixth in the Super League championship round table, having picked up 49 points from 37 games.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Head-to-Head

With 12 wins from their last 20 meetings, Young Boys have been imperious in the fixture. Winterthur have picked up just one win in that period. Young Boys are on a four-game winning strea and are unbeaten in last games since March 2020.

Young Boys Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Winterthur Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Young Boys vs Winterthur Team News

Young Boys

The hosts will take to the pitch without the trio of Aurele Amenda, Joel Monteiro and Loris Benito, who have been ruled out through ankle and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Aurele Amenda, Joel Monteiro, Loris Benito

Suspended: None

Winterthur

Francisco Rodriguez, Musa Araz and Alexandre Jankewitz are recuperating from injuries, while Roman Buess is dealing with a heart condition.

Injured: Francisco Rodriguez, Musa Araz, Alexandre Jankewitz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Roman Buess

Young Boys vs Winterthur Predicted XIs

Young Boys (4-4-2): Anthony Racioppi; Saidy Janko, Mohamed Camara, Anel Husic, Noah Persson; Lukasz Lakomy, Sandro Lauper, Joel Mvuka, Kastriot Imeri; Meschack Elia, Cedric Itten

Winterthur (4-2-3-1): Marvin Keller; Adrian Gantenbein, Granit Lekaj, Remo Arnold, Loic Luthi; Basil Stillhart, Luca Zuffi; Matteo Di Giusto, Antoine Baroan, Sayfallah Ltaief; Aldin Turkes

Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction

Winterthur have endured an awful end to the season and are in for another tough 90 minutes against a spirited Young Boys side who have been dominant in the fixture. Expect a one-sided affair, with the hosts to claim all three points.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Winterthur