Is Dragon's Dogma 2 coming to Xbox One?

The sequel to a cult classic RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2, is now available to play on multiple platforms. Although the game had a passionate fanbase eagerly awaiting its arrival, its release on March 22, 2024, did experience a few hiccups, with Steam users branding Dragon's Dogma 2 'Mostly Negative.' While the developers will be working on polishing the issues, the fans of the recent release by Capcom are concerned with another question: is it coming to Xbox One?

While the game is built on the same RE engine, which we saw in other cross-gen AAA titles from Capcom, unfortunately, Dragon's Dogma 2 is likely skipping the Xbox One. This time, the new game is available only on current-gen consoles and powerful PCs. There could be multiple reasons behind the decision. However, there are no official reports regarding this.

Why is Dragon's Dogma 2 not coming to Xbox One?

Dragon's Dogma sequel is not coming to Xbox One (Image via Youtube/The Rift)

Capcom has elected to unveil the single-player experience exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Echoing its predecessor, the game unfurls within a sprawling open-world landscape. Here, players relish the freedom to roam diverse terrains, fostering a dynamic gameplay experience. You might end up encountering not two or three monsters but even more.

Simply said, the Xbox One would not be able to meet the minimum requirements for the latest RPG, considering the immense graphical details of the game.

Similar to the Xbox scenario, the situation extends to PCs as well. Not every 'gaming' PC can handle Dragon's Dogma 2. You'll need a powerful processor like the Intel Core i5 10600 or the AMD Ryzen 5 3600, paired with a minimum of 16GB RAM. Additionally, a hefty 8GB of video memory is required, which is quite substantial.

Besides this, the Xbox One is an old device, and the focus of developers will naturally shift towards new-gen consoles as they become the standard for the gaming industry.

But that doesn’t mean the previous generation consoles are bad. Newer consoles boast significantly more powerful CPUs, GPUs, and memory compared to older ones. This allows developers to create games with more complex visuals, larger open worlds, and more sophisticated mechanics. In short, giving a flawless experience to users.

Will Dragon's Dogma 2 come to Xbox One in the future?

Capcom will not make a downgraded version of the latest RPG. (Image via DroagonDogma)

Simply said, no. It's highly unlikely that Capcom would bother making the game accessible for older consoles. It’d be quite a task.

Although we have seen games like Marvel's Midnight Suns, where the developer came out with the last-gen version of the title later on, the sequel of the cult classic RPG game from Capcom is specifically designed for powerful PC and next-generation systems. It's unlikely that Dragon's Dogma 2 will come to Xbox One.

