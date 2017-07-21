5 best alternatives to FIFA and PES you probably never heard of

Is there any game better than FIFA or PES out there?

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 14:42 IST

Can any game be better than FIFA?

EA Sports and Konami have over the years given us memories to last a lifetime. FIFA and PES video game franchises are two of the very best when it comes to football gaming and few have actually seen the world beyond them when it comes to the niche sector of football and video games.

But there have been some stellar creations over the years which have gone largely unnoticed thanks to the huge popularity of FIFA and PES. These games are unconventional and have been under the radar for way too long without proper reason. While some on this list date back to more than a decade ago, you’ll be surprised to know that some really good games still exist on the App Store and Play Store when it comes to the beautiful game.

It is no secret that EA has a monopoly over licenses and no other game will be able to have the same impact that FIFA does in terms of likeness to reality, but there are still some games that have exceeded expectations when it comes to game play and storylines within the game. Here are the 5 best alternatives to FIFA and PES you probably never heard of:

Brazilian Ronaldo

#5 Ronaldo V-Football

Few would remember what an impact this game had when it released on the original PlayStation almost two decades ago. A real renegade of its time, the game was built around the phenomenon that was the Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

The game had different modes to play with and for its time, had graphics better than one might expect. The V-football cup was one of the most popular modes in the game and allowed you to experience a world cup by playing it yourself. An underrated game no doubt, Ronaldo V-football had all the traits to be a real classic.