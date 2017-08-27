FIFA 18: 4 iconic stadiums from FIFA 17 we will not see in the game this year

These stadiums will not be in FIFA 18.

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 13:21 IST

Valencia's Mestalla will not be in FIFA 18

FIFA 18 is just around the corner. The latest iteration of EA Sports' popular console video game series rolls out a month later on 29th September, and fans are already queuing up to get their hands on FIFA 18 as soon as it is released.

EA Sports, on their part, have done their bit to keep the FIFA 18 fans on their toes with frequent leaks and reveals, along with regular updates on new features. Gameplay dynamics and video graphics have annually undergone changes with every new instalment of FIFA, and this year is no different. Stadium graphics have always been one of FIFA's strengths over its rival production Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), and exclusive rights to legendary stadiums like Old Trafford and Santiago Bernabeu have made the game more popular among its fans.

This year as well, EA Sports have gone about tinkering with FIFA's stadium lineup but retained most of the fabled grounds of old like Anfield and San Siro. However, FIFA 18 will also miss out on a few grounds that have been exclusive to FIFA ever since reality mirroring stadiums became the vogue in the football gaming world. Here is the list of the big stadiums we will not see in FIFA 18:

#4 Estadio Mestalla

Valencia's iconic home ground will not be around in FIFA 18 as only two stadiums from Spain, Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Atletico Madrid's new Wanda Metropolitano, will feature in the game. Mestalla has been a FIFA ever-present ever since stadium graphics became more and more real around the mid-2000s, and its absence in FIFA 18 will be keenly felt. Its low, close structure is a special attraction for FIFA players, while playing international matches with Spain at Mestalla is always a mouth-watering prospect. All of that, however, will take a back seat this year as FIFA 18 will no longer have the iconic 55,000-capacity in its roster of stadiums.