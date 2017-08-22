FIFA Mobile: Zinedine Zidane's son has better dribbling stats than Cristiano Ronaldo

These numbers may be baffling, but they force you to think.

Ronaldo and Enzo Fernandez

What's the story?

The bizarre saga of Ronaldo and FIFA Mobile continues to grow as it now appears that the Portuguese star has been eclipsed even by one Enzo Fernandez. Enzo's ability is there for all to see, and it may just be a matter of time before he makes it to the mainstream at Real Madrid but there is no doubt that his current claim to fame is that he just happens to be Los Blancos' manager and club legend Zinedine Zidane's son.

The curious rating system of FIFA Mobile now claims that the dribbling attributes of Enzo are actually superior to that of Cristiano. Debatable? Very much so. Nevertheless it makes for some interesting bit of information.

In case you didn't know...

FIFA Mobile continues to amass high numbers and the game is hugely popular worldwide. Though it may not be regarded as the best game of FIFA you have ever seen, the unique ratings make it one of the most talked about creations in the recent past.

The heart of the matter

The ratings on FUThead.com lay up some head scratching statistics. When you observe the dribbling numbers for some of the top footballers in the world, Leo Messi ranks highest with 108 in dribbling overall. Second in number is surprisingly Besiktas winger Quaresma with a rating of 106. The Portuguese player is soon followed by Enzo Fernandez at 104 and Cristiano Ronaldo at 102 with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wrapping up the top 5.

The skills of young Enzo have been noticed in his short time among the elite at Real Madrid but his father will be one of the many to admit that he still has a long way to go before being compared to the likes of Ronaldo. While age does play a major role, it does not look like Cristiano is ready to give up his spot as top dog at the Bernabeu any time soon.

What's next?

Apart from FIFA Mobile, FIFA 18 has been making the news lately with the EA Sports series making its return on 29th September this year. The game will be available on PS 4, Xbox One and PC.

Author's take

The numbers on FIFA Mobile may be way off from the situation in reality but it does tend to give some insight on what we can expect from Enzo when he makes a significant bow in world football. The talent is there, the substance may be on its way too.