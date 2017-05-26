Harry Kane left bemused after FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week snub

Harry Kane is unhappy after being left out by EA in the latest TOTW selection.

by deevyamulani News 26 May 2017, 16:52 IST

Harry Kane took the match ball after scoring four against Hull City in the final game of the season

What’s the story?

Harry Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot this season after his 29 goals in 30 games saw him edge Everton’s Romelu Lukaku for the honour. The Englishman ended the season on a spectacular note, scoring four goals in a 7-1 thrashing of Hull City at the KC Stadium on the final day of the season.

Despite his four goals, Harry Kane was not selected in FIFA 17’s Team of the Week and was left bemused. He tweeted EA following what he thought was an unreasonable exclusion from the weekly selection.

In case you didn’t know...

The FIFA 17 TOTW is a weekly 23-man squad compilation released every Wednesday and features the best performers from football leagues across the world. The players chosen in the 23-man squad are given fresh cards with stat upgrades based on how they performed in reality in the preceding week.

Harry Kane, in spite of scoring four on the final day of the season, was ignored by EA in the TOTW selection and this did not go down too well with the England striker.

The heart of the matter

Harry Kane scored four goals against Hull in a 7-1 win and yet, Sergio Aguero, Marco Reus and Alexandre Lacazette, each of whom scored a brace in last week’s fixtures were chosen over the England international. Flummoxed at his TOTW snub after a man of the match performance, Kane hit out at EA with this tweet:

Im guessing 7 goals in 2 games wasn't enough then. @EASPORTSFIFA https://t.co/GoGn6J1Jzq — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2017

The above tweet to EA prompted the makers of the world’s most popular football game to justify their decision with the following tweet:

@HKane 29 in 30 gets you one of these though #TOTS pic.twitter.com/9F3dFiI84d — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 24, 2017

What’s next?

EA justified their decision to drop Harry Kane from the Team of the Week lineup stating that his 29 goals in 30 games had already been rewarded in the form of a Team of the Season (TOTS) inclusion for the Spurs striker. Kane’s TOTS card has a 94 overall rating with a 98 shot rating, a 95 for dribbling, passing rated at 94 and a physicality rating of 96 which brings him at par with Cristiano Ronaldo’s card in FIFA 17 which is also rated at 94.

Author’s take

While it is good to give other players a chance in the TOTW, there is no doubt that Harry Kane’s performance merited a TOTW inclusion ahead of Sergio Aguero, who scored two against hapless Watford. Being included in the TOTS is no excuse for not being a part of the weekly selection and for the sake of credibility, EA should have done a better job by picking the Englishman in the side in place on any of the three attackers in last week’s TOTW.