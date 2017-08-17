WWE 2K18 Roster: First 47 superstars announced

Who are the first WWE Superstars announced for WWE 2K18?

@heyimkevinsully by Kevin Sullivan Top 5 / Top 10 17 Aug 2017, 06:42 IST

2K Games is once again bringing WWE into our living rooms and under our control with the latest in their annual Sports Entertainment simulator, WWE 2K18. As is tradition, the annual roster reveal has hit, courtesy of our friends at IGN.

It's also worth noting that the game's commentary team has been switched up. Michael Cole will still be providing lead commentary, as usual, but this year he'll be backed up by his usual Monday Night Raw cohorts, Corey Graves (who you can see in the video below, along with Renee Young and Goldust) and Byron Saxton. The initial list doesn't have Brock Lesnar and many other top stars which will be announced at a later date.

This year, WWE 2K18 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. This will also be the first year that the series is not available not previous generation consoles,

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at who we know will be playable in this year's game (Picture credits: IGN):

Akira Tozawa

Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY

Alundra Blayze

Andre the Giant