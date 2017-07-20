Ashgabat 2017: Turkmenistan’s dancers ready to put their best foot forward

Turkmenistan's dancers are ready for the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Turkmenistan will field 10 of the country's best dancers

The hosts will field 10 of the country’s best dancers at the quadrennial event which will take place in the capital city between 17 and 27 September. Among them, 29-year-old Alexander Sisekin is the most experienced. He has taken part in several international competitions, and, in 2014, won silver at the World Dance Olympiad in Moscow, Russia.

Last year, he paired with 22-year-old Valeria Nepomnyaschaya to take the Duet gold in the qualification event for Ashgabat 2017, and, come September, Sisekin and Valeria will be competing in Latin dances.

Alexander said he was confident of doing well in front of his home fans: “I’ve been dancing with Valeria for a very long time and we’re very comfortable with each other. Since each of us knows the other’s moves well, we’re able to execute our steps perfectly. I’m hopeful of winning a medal at home.”

While Alexander is among the squad’s most experienced dancers, Meylis Atamyradov is one of its newest members. A soldier in the Turkmenistan Armed Forces, he took up dancing just two years ago and has already excelled in it.

“I serve in the Armed Forces and used to train in combat sports. But I realised my passion lay in dancing, and that’s how I started out two years ago. Now I train twice a day, for a total of six hours. I feel I’m ready for Ashgabat 2017,” said the 19-year-old.

In direct contrast, his partner Lidiya Gogoleva, who is two years younger, started dancing at the tender age of five. Meylis and Lydia will compete in Jive and Slow Foxtrot dances at the Games in September.

“I began by studying classical dance and moved on to ballet, and later ball room dancing. Dancing is my life, and that’s all I do when I’m away from school. Competing at Ashgabat 2017 is a dream-come-true moment for me. I’ll make the most of it,” said Gogoleva, who just recently passed her 10th-grade exams.

While Ahmet Gylyjov and Anastasiya Yuzhakova will compete in Tango and Paso Doble dances, Nikita Svyatelik and Mariya Korchagina will try their hands in Samba and Waltz. Tahir Shebekov and Darya Gokova are the fifth couple that will represent Turkmenistan at the competition, which will be held on 25th and 26th September at the Taekwondo DanceSport Arena.

Come September, Turkmen dancers are ready to let their dancing feet do all the talking.