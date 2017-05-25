National Games in jeopardy yet again

The National Games are expected to be held after every two years.

Minister of Sports, Vijay Goel, was displeased over the frequent postponement of the National Games

What’s the story?

The organising triumvirate of the National Games are clueless as far as the dates of the event are concerned. Reports from Panaji have emerged that it is a matter of time but none of the key players who have to take part in the 36th edition of the National Games, to be held in Goa, seem to have a definite idea about it.

Minister of Sports, Vijay Goel, on Wednesday, was displeased over the frequent postponement of the National Games and asked N Ramachandran, the president of IOA, to organise the Games at the earliest.

"I had a long meeting with the IOA president today. I told him that National Games should be held on time and he assured me that he will soon go to Goa and take stock of the situation," Vijay Goel said post the meeting that was attended by sports secretary Injeti Srinivas as well.

Secretary general of IOA, Rajiv Mehta said: "We have not received any email or letter on our query about the dates of the National Games and we are still waiting.”

"I have been in touch with the secretary of GOA and the CM's office but there is no response whatsoever on the subject. Postponing the National Games was a suo moto decision by the government which I cannot convey to the IOA without an official communique. The situation is not very encouraging," said Gurudutta Bhakta, honorary secretary of GOA.

The context

The National Games are expected to be held after every two years but the previous edition in Kerala took place in 2015, after a gap of four years. After an elongated delay, the Games were poised to be held in Goa in November last year but the event did not take place.

The heart of the matter

A question mark hangs over the next edition of the National Games after Manohar Parrikar, the Chief Minister of Goa, announced in the budget session at the legislative assembly in March that the event would not be taking place until 2018.

Following the statement by the CM, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Goa Olympic Association (GOA) and the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) now don't seem to have any clue whatsoever as to when the often postponed Games will be taking place.

What’s next?

About 8,000 athletes and 2,000 officials are now oblivious over the rescheduling of the 30-discipline event. If the Games do not take place in November, Goa's credential to play hosts will be shown in very poor light when the IOA holds its Annual General Meeting in December.

Author’s take

Such frequent delays of the National Games are unnecessary and, quite frankly, embarrassing for the organising committees. It says a lot about the lack of professionalism regarding the Games. In the end, it is the athletes who suffer, many of whom have been preparing for the event for a long time.