How many previous PGA Championship winners are in the 2024 field? All you need to know

The 2024 PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky from May 13-19. The 156-player field will star 16 past PGA champions and 33 Major champions.

Three-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka won the championship in 2023, 2019 and in 2018. Koepka also finished tied for second at the 2021 PGA Championship and seeks to defend his title at Valhalla Golf Club in 2024 during his 12th appearance at the event.

Rich Beem won the PGA Championship in 2002. With 21 PGA Championship appearances, the 2002 Championship is his lone victory. He played the event last in 2022 where he missed the cut.

Four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods seeks to claim his fifth Wannamaker trophy in 2024. Woods won the event consecutively in 1999 and 2000 and 2006 and 2007, with one of the victories at 2024's Championship home Valhalla Golf Club.

With 12 PGA Championship appearances, Keegan Bradley won the event in 2011. The World No. 19 finished tied for 29th and tied for 48th in 2023 and 2022 with scores of 5 over and 6 over respectively.

1991 PGA Championship winner John Daly will attempt to capture his second PGA Championship victory after consecutively missing the cut at the event the last three years.

Jason Day won the Championship in 2015. Day will appear again this year after missing the cut last year. Since his win, Day's best finish at the Championship is at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10 under.

Jason Dufner will be playing the event this year after missing the cut consecutively in the last four years. Dufner won the 2013 PGA Championship.

Padraig Harrington will seek his second victory at the 2024 edition of the event. The Irishman won the 2008 PGA Championship and his best finish at the Championship since has been at the 2021 Championship at Kiawah Island where he was tied for fourth with two under.

Germany's Martin Kaymer earned his lone PGA Championship victory in 2010 and has missed the cut at each of the last four editions of the tournament.

Two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy won the event in 2012 and 2014. The World No. 2 from Northern Ireland seeks to earn his third win of the PGA Tour Signature event this year.

Shaun Micheel has earned one PGA Championship victory in his 19 appearances at the tournament. Micheel has missed the cut at the event every year since 2019.

Two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas won in 2022 and 2017. He followed his win in 2022 by finishing tied for 65th last year.

South Korea's Y.E. Yang won the PGA Championship in 2009. Yang missed the cut at the event the last two years and got disqualified at the 2021 edition of the event.

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship in 2021 at 50 years of age and in 2005. The LIV Golf player will make his 30th appearance at the event in 2024.

Jimmy Walker won the event in 2016 and missed the cut at the 2023 PGA Champiosnhip at Oak Hill Country Club. He has made the cut twice over the last four years.

Collin Morikawa won in 2020 at TPC Harding Park with a score of 13 under. The 27-year-old followed his win with a T8 finish in 2021. Morikawa finished tied for 55th and tied for 26th in 2022 and 2023 repectively.

2024 PGA Championship Full Field List

The full field list for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club as of May 7 2024 is as follows:

Åberg, Ludvig - SWEDEN

An, Byeong Hun - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Beem, Rich - Austin, TX

Bevell, Josh - Nashville, TN (CFT)

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - SOUTH AFRICA

Bhatia, Akshay - Wake Forest, NC

Björk, Alexander - SWEDEN

Blair, Zac - Orem, UT

Block, Michael - Mission Viejo, CA (CFT)

Bowser, Evan - Naples, FL (CFT)

Bradley, Keegan - Woodstock, VT

Burmester, Dean - SOUTH AFRICA

Burns, Sam - Shreveport, LA

Cantlay, Patrick - Jupiter, FL

Clark, Wyndham - Denver, CO

Cole, Eric - Tequesta, FL

Cole, Preston - Charlotte, NC (CFT)

Collet, Tyler - Vero Beach, FL (CFT)

Conners, Corey - CANADA

Daly, John - Clearwater Beach, FL

Davis, Cameron - AUSTRALIA

Day, Jason - AUSTRALIA

DeChambeau, Bryson - Dallas, TX

Detry, Thomas - BELGIUM

Dobyns, Matt - Glen Head, NY (CFT)

Donald, Luke - ENGLAND

Dufner, Jason - Auburn, AL

Dunlap, Nick - Tuscaloosa, AL

Eckroat, Austin - Edmond, OK

English, Harris - Sea Island, GA

Finau, Tony - Lehi, UT

Fitzpatrick, Matthew - ENGLAND

Fleetwood, Tommy - ENGLAND

Fowler, Rickie - Murrieta, CA

Fox, Ryan - NEW ZEALAND

Garnett, Brice - Gallatin, MO

Ghim, Doug - Des Plaines, IL

Glover, Lucas - Jupiter, FL

Gooch, Talor - Oklahoma City, OK

Griffin, Ben - Chapel Hill, NC

Grillo, Emiliano - ARGENTINA

Gross, Larkin - Center Cross, VA (CFT)

Hadwin, Adam - CANADA

Harman, Brian - Saint Simons Island, GA

Harrington, Pádraig - IRELAND

Hatton, Tyrrell - ENGLAND

Henley, Russell - Columbus, GA

Herbert, Lucas - Orlando, FL

Hisatsune, Ryo - Japan

Hodges, Lee - Athens, AL

Hoffman, Charley - San Diego, CA

Hoge, Tom - Fort Worth, TX

Højgaard, Nicolai - DENMARK

Højgaard, Rasmus - DENMARK

Homa, Max - Scottsdale, AZ

Horschel, Billy - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Hossler, Beau - Mission Viejo, CA

Hovland, Viktor - NORWAY

Hubbard, Mark - The Woodlands, TX

Hughes, Mackenzie - CANADA

Im, Sungjae - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Jaeger, Stephan - GERMANY

Johnson, Dustin - Jupiter, FL

Jones, Jared - Houston, TX (CFT)

Kanaya, Takumi - JAPAN

Kaymer, Martin - GERMANY

Kellen, Jeff - Rockford, IL (CFT)

Kim, Si Woo - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kim, Tom - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kirk, Chris - Watkinsville, GA

Kitayama, Kurt - Las Vegas, NV

Knapp, Jake - Costa Mesa, CA

Kobori, Kazuma - NEW ZEALAND

Koepka, Brooks - West Palm Beach, FL

Kohles, Ben - Dallas, TX

Lawrence, Thriston - SOUTH AFRICA

Lee, Kyoung-Hoon - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Lee, Min Woo - AUSTRALIA

List, Luke - Augusta, GA

Lowry, Shane - IRELAND

MacIntyre, Robert - SCOTLAND

Malnati, Peter - Knoxville, TN

Marek, Brad - Berkeley, CA (CFT)

Matsuyama, Hideki - JAPAN

McCarthy, Denny - Jupiter, FL

McIlroy, Rory - NORTHERN IRELAND

McNealy, Maverick - Stanford, CA

Mendoza, Kyle - Oceanside, CA (CFT)

Meronk, Adrian - POLAND

Micheel, Shaun - Colliersville, TN

Mickelson, Phil - Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Mitchell, Keith - Saint Simons Island, GA

Molinari, Francesco - ITALY

Montgomery, Taylor - Las Vegas, NV

Moore, Taylor - Southlake, TX

Morikawa, Collin - La Canada, CA

Mueller, Jesse - Phoenix, AZ (CFT)

Murray, Grayson - Raleigh, NC

Nakajima, Keita - JAPAN

Niemann, Joaquin - CHILE

Noren, Alex - SWEDEN

Norrman, Vincent - SWEDEN

Oakley, Zac - King of Prussia, PA (CFT)

Ogletree, Andy - Alpharetta, GA

Olesen, Thorbjorn - DENMARK

Otaegui, Adrian - SPAIN

Pavon, Matthieu - FRANCE

Pendrith, Taylor - CANADA

Perez, Victor - FRANCE

Phillips, Tracy - Tulsa, OK (CFT)

Polland, Ben - Teton Village, WY (CFT)

Poston, J.T. - Sea Island, GA

Puig, David - SPAIN

Putnam, Andrew - University Place, WA

Rahm, Jon - SPAIN

Rai, Aaron - ENGLAND

Reed, Patrick - The Woodlands, TX

Rodgers, Patrick - Avon, IN

Rose, Justin - ENGLAND

Schauffele, Xander - San Diego, CA

Scheffler, Scottie - Dallas, TX

Schenk, Adam - Vincennes, IN

Scott, Adam - AUSTRALIA

Shattuck, Braden - Aston, PA (CFT)

Smith, Cameron - AUSTRALIA

Smith, Jordan - ENGLAND

Soderberg, Sebastian - SWEDEN

Somers, John - Clearwater, FL (CFT)

Speight, Josh - Dallas, TX (CFT)

Spieth, Jordan - Dallas, TX

Straka, Sepp - AUSTRIA

Stricker, Steve - Madison, WI

Svensson, Adam - CANADA

Svensson, Jesper - SWEDEN

Svoboda, Andy - Oak Brook, IL (CFT)

Taylor, Nick - CANADA

Theegala, Sahith - Spring, TX

Thomas, Justin - Louisville, KY

Todd, Brendon - Watkinsville, GA

Tosti, Alejandro - ARGENTINA

Valimaki, Sami - FINLAND

van Rooyen, Erik - SOUTH AFRICA

van Velzen, Ryan - SOUTH AFRICA

Villegas, Camilo - COLOMBIA

Walker, Jimmy - Terrell Hills, TX

Wallace, Matt - ENGLAND

Wells, Jeremy - Estero, FL (CFT)

Widing, Tim - SWEDEN

Woodland, Gary - Topeka, KS

Woods, Tiger - Jupiter, FL

Worthington II, Wyatt - Las Vegas, NV (CFT)

Yang, Y.E. - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Young, Cameron - Jupiter, FL

Zalatoris, Will - Dallas, TX