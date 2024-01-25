How much has Adrian Meronk earned from the PGA Tour so far? Golfer's career earnings explored

Adrian Meronk is the new center of attention in the golf world since Wednesday, January 24, after several reports began to circulate assuring that he would soon be joining LIV Golf. If so, the Polish would lose his PGA Tour card without even making his debut as a full member of the circuit.

Meronk debuted as a professional golfer in 2016, but the breakthrough of his career came only in 2023, when he won three DP World Tour tournaments. In fact, Adrian Meronk has only played 14 PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments, earning him $415,460.

Meronk has made the cut in six of the 14 PGA Tour events in which he has participated so far. His best sporting result at this level was finishing T14 at The Honda Classic 2023.

However, this was not his best event from a financial standpoint. That place goes to the 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, where Adrian Meronk finished T17. This earned him $219,909.09, or more than half of everything he has earned on the American circuit.

Another good result for him in an event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour was The Open Championship 2023. There, Meronk finished in an excellent T23 and earned $121,500.

Meronk's career has been much more productive on the DP World Tour, both athletically and financially. He has four wins and 21 other Top 10s on the European Tour, and his earnings total more than $7 million.

Thanks to his excellent 2023 season on the DP World Tour, Meronk finished fourth on the Race To Dubai Points List. This gave him the first of 10 cards awarded by the PGA Tour to the top-ranked players on the European Tour, not otherwise exempt.

Adrian Meronk's 2023 season at a glance

The Polish played the 2023 season mostly on the DP World Tour, where he participated in 24 tournaments. He won three events and finished in four other Top 10s.

Here is the summary of Meronk's season on the DP World Tour:

DP World Tour Championship 32T

Nedbank Golf Challenge 15T

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters 1

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 114T

BMW PGA Championship 28T

Horizon Irish Open 23T

Omega European Masters 13T

D+D Real Czech Masters 62T

The 151st OPEN 23T

Genesis Scottish Open 78T

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo 15T

BMW International Open 3T

U.S. OPEN 66T

KLM Open 5T

US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 40T

DS Automobiles Italian Open 1

Korea Championship Presented by Genesis 21T

THE MASTERS 60T

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play 17T

Ras Al Khaimah Championship 4T

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 104T

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 10T

ISPS HANDA Australian Open 1

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship 34T.

The 2023 season was also the best of Meronk's career in terms of earnings as the Polish collected $2.6 million.