Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 PGA Championship? World No. 2 golfer’s odds explored

Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the 2024 PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman comes into the Major championship with 6-1 odds. According to SportsLine, the 35-year-old golfer is only bested by last year’s runner-up and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on the odds list. The Masters champion comes in with 3-1 odds.

McIlroy comes into the PGA Championship weekend with two back-to-back wins at Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship. The World No. 2 golfer, who finished T7 in the competition last year, has even beat defending champion Brooks Koepka (10-1) on the odds list.

However, he will have to keep watch on the likes of Xander Schauffele (12-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Jon Rahm (14-1) at the event.

Rory McIlroy at 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Notably, Rory McIlroy has had an eventful weekend so far. Having won the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, the Irishman arrived at Valhalla on Tuesday for practice. In the meantime, the golfer has reportedly filed for divorce from wife Erica Stoll after seven years of marriage. However, the golfer has yet to make a statement on the same.

Interestingly, McIlroy announced his split from Caroline Wozniacki during the BMW PGA Championship in 2014. He won the event at Wentworth. Competing against a stacked field, seeing how the star golfer finishes at the $20,000,000 prized signature event will be interesting.

Rory McIlroy is set to tee off in Round 1 of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 16 at 8:15 am ET. The PGA Tour star will join Justin Rose and LIV Golf rival Dustin Johnson at Valhalla. Notably, his group will follow the pairing of Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley on the greens.

2024 PGA Championship odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 PGA Championship (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +600

Brooks Koepka +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jon Rahm +1400

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Cameron Smith +3300

Max Homa +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Dustin Johnson +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Jason Day +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Jordan Spieth +5500

Tony Finau +5500

Patrick Reed +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Sungjae Im +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Sahith Theegala +6500

Abraham Ancer +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Talor Gooch +8000

Keegan Bradley +8500

Akshay Bhatia +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Adam Scott +8500

Sepp Straka +8500

Si Woo Kim +9000

