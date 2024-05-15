Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 PGA Championship? World No. 2 golfer’s odds explored

Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the 2024 PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman comes into the Major championship with 6-1 odds. According to SportsLine, the 35-year-old golfer is only bested by last year’s runner-up and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on the odds list. The Masters champion comes in with 3-1 odds.
McIlroy comes into the PGA Championship weekend with two back-to-back wins at Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship. The World No. 2 golfer, who finished T7 in the competition last year, has even beat defending champion Brooks Koepka (10-1) on the odds list.
However, he will have to keep watch on the likes of Xander Schauffele (12-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Jon Rahm (14-1) at the event.
Notably, Rory McIlroy has had an eventful weekend so far. Having won the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, the Irishman arrived at Valhalla on Tuesday for practice. In the meantime, the golfer has reportedly filed for divorce from wife Erica Stoll after seven years of marriage. However, the golfer has yet to make a statement on the same.
Interestingly, McIlroy announced his split from Caroline Wozniacki during the BMW PGA Championship in 2014. He won the event at Wentworth. Competing against a stacked field, seeing how the star golfer finishes at the $20,000,000 prized signature event will be interesting.
Rory McIlroy is set to tee off in Round 1 of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 16 at 8:15 am ET. The PGA Tour star will join Justin Rose and LIV Golf rival Dustin Johnson at Valhalla. Notably, his group will follow the pairing of Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley on the greens.
2024 PGA Championship odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 PGA Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +300
- Rory McIlroy +600
- Brooks Koepka +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Joaquin Niemann +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Bryson DeChambeau +2500
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Cameron Smith +3300
- Max Homa +3300
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Will Zalatoris +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Dustin Johnson +4500
- Cameron Young +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton +5000
- Jordan Spieth +5500
- Tony Finau +5500
- Patrick Reed +6000
- Byeong Hun An +6000
- Sam Burns +6000
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Sungjae Im +6500
- Dean Burmester +6500
- Sahith Theegala +6500
- Abraham Ancer +7000
- Min Woo Lee +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Talor Gooch +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8500
- Akshay Bhatia +8500
- Russell Henley +8500
- Adam Scott +8500
- Sepp Straka +8500
- Si Woo Kim +9000
More details on the 2024 PGA Championship will be updated as the event progresses.