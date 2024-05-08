Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship? Odds explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 9, at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The signature event will have a 68-player field, including 44 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players, competing for the $20,000,000 prize purse. Despite the stacked field, Rory McIlroy remains the outright favorite to win this weekend.

The World No. 2 is the top-ranked player on the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field. Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler chose to skip the competition despite being eligible as he awaits the birth of his first child. This made McIlroy the default popular pick.

According to SportsLine, the Northern Irishman comes into the Charlotte event with 13-2 odds.

For the unversed, Rory McIlroy arrives at the Wells Fargo Championship on the back of a win. The 35-year-old golfer won the Zurich Classic in New Orleans two weeks ago, along with Shane Lowry. This was his 25th win on the PGA Tour. Having sat out last week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he will be looking to carry forward his form from the team event this weekend.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy has won the Wells Fargo Championship thrice. Victories in 2010, 2015 and 2021 make him the only three-time winner in the 20-year event’s history. Notably, he has also registered five top-10 finishes in the competition.

Rory McIlroy will tee off on Thursday at 12:39 pm alongside Tom Kim and Max Homa.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds

Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship this weekend. According to SportsLine, he is closely followed by Xander Schauffele, who comes in with 9-1 odds. Meanwhile, defending champion Wyndham Clark sits third on the odds list at 14-1.

Patrick Cantlay (16-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1), Justin Thomas (22-1) and Viktor Hovland (25-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend at the Quail Hollow Club.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +650

Xander Schauffele +900

Wyndham Clark +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Max Homa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Sahith Theegala +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Sungjae Im +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Jason Day +4000

Alex Noren +4000

Byeong Hun An +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Tom Hoge +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Chris Kirk +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Harris English +6000

Rickie Fowler +6500

Tom Kim +7500

Adam Schenk +7500

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Jake Knapp +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be updated as the event progresses.