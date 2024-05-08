Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship? Odds explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 9, at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The signature event will have a 68-player field, including 44 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players, competing for the $20,000,000 prize purse. Despite the stacked field, Rory McIlroy remains the outright favorite to win this weekend.
The World No. 2 is the top-ranked player on the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field. Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler chose to skip the competition despite being eligible as he awaits the birth of his first child. This made McIlroy the default popular pick.
According to SportsLine, the Northern Irishman comes into the Charlotte event with 13-2 odds.
For the unversed, Rory McIlroy arrives at the Wells Fargo Championship on the back of a win. The 35-year-old golfer won the Zurich Classic in New Orleans two weeks ago, along with Shane Lowry. This was his 25th win on the PGA Tour. Having sat out last week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he will be looking to carry forward his form from the team event this weekend.
It is pertinent to note that McIlroy has won the Wells Fargo Championship thrice. Victories in 2010, 2015 and 2021 make him the only three-time winner in the 20-year event’s history. Notably, he has also registered five top-10 finishes in the competition.
Rory McIlroy will tee off on Thursday at 12:39 pm alongside Tom Kim and Max Homa.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds
Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship this weekend. According to SportsLine, he is closely followed by Xander Schauffele, who comes in with 9-1 odds. Meanwhile, defending champion Wyndham Clark sits third on the odds list at 14-1.
Patrick Cantlay (16-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1), Justin Thomas (22-1) and Viktor Hovland (25-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend at the Quail Hollow Club.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Wyndham Clark +1400
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Max Homa +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Viktor Hovland +2500
- Sahith Theegala +2500
- Cameron Young +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Tony Finau +3500
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Russell Henley +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Alex Noren +4000
- Byeong Hun An +4500
- Brian Harman +4500
- Adam Scott +4500
- Will Zalatoris +5000
- Stephan Jaeger +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Tom Hoge +5500
- Denny McCarthy +5500
- Chris Kirk +5500
- Billy Horschel +5500
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Sepp Straka +6000
- J.T. Poston +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Rickie Fowler +6500
- Tom Kim +7500
- Adam Schenk +7500
- Kurt Kitayama +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Justin Rose +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Lucas Glover +9000
- Brendon Todd +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +10000
- Taylor Moore +10000
- Matthieu Pavon +10000
- Jake Knapp +10000
- Austin Eckroat +10000
- Adam Hadwin +10000
More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be updated as the event progresses.