“Charge him with felony too”: Fans react after Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officer receives “corrective action” for breaking policy

In what was a shocking development, Scottie Scheffler was arrested on May 17, prior to the start of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. The World No. 1 was arrested near the venue, Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was charged on four counts- second degree assault of a police officer, third degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregard of signals from officers directing traffic. The Mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg, issued a statement a day after the incident, informing local news station WDRB News that there was no body camera footage. This happened because the arresting officer, Bryan Gills had forgotten to turn on the camera. Greenberg declared that Gills had received "corrective action" for the policy violation.

Reacting to the news, an X user by the username @garmith80_6 said:

" Charge him with felony too. "

There was another user who felt that the measures taken were simply not enough.

" How about just fire him "

X user @0nlyMeez questioned the rationale behind switching off the body cam.

" Why wouldn’t body cams just be on every second of a shift? Would seem logical. But then again no one uses their brain really anymore for simple solutions "

" He had it on. They just deleted it, " stated a fan.

An X user reacted by writing, " Corrective action = 5 paid days "suspension" probs"

" So basically he received a slap on the wrist & no consequences. Wonderful. Still hoping the charges eventually get dropped, " opined X user @SWE122485.

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Scottie Scheffler was arrested near Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky prior to the start of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. At the time, he was trying to commute to the club for his warm up.

In the early hours of 17 May, there was an accident involving a shuttle bus. A pedestrian was killed during the accident. Further investigation revealed that the deceased was a crew member of the 2024 PGA Championship's vendor.

The accident led LMPD officers to increase surveillance in the area near Valhalla Golf Club. On his way to the venue, Scheffler encountered great traffic and decided to take a median road to the course.

The World No. 1 golfer tried to drive past the LMPD officers when asked to halt his vehicle. Officer Bryan Gills screamed at the golfer to stop driving before he was eventually arrested and detained. Scheffler was then taken to the Louisville Depatment of Corrections where we has charged and kept in a jail cell. He was later released and was able to reach the venue on time. Scheffler will appear in court on June 3 for an arraignment hearing.