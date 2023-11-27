Smash GC, the LIV Golf team captained by Brooks Koepka, posted on social media that they will announce a new addition to their roster on Tuesday, November 28. The post invited fans to guess which player will be added and as expected, there has been no shortage of guesses.

Most of the reactions from fans have included names such as Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. There has been no shortage of jokes mentioning names such as Gary Player, John Daly, and Michael Block.

Rumors of Jon Rahm making the switch to LIV Golf have refused to die down. It was even said that there was an offer of $600 million for him to sign with the breakaway circuit.

The media have not identified the sources of such information, but journalist Alan Shipnuck did mention Phil Mickelson as one of the people who would have assured that Rahm's transfer is indeed a fact. Mickelson has repeatedly denied making such claims, even going so far as calling Shipnuck a liar.

As for Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, there have also been rumors involving them and an alleged move to LIV Golf.

Fans online wondered whether their requests for players to receive payments for the Ryder Cup were hints of their intentions. Considering that both Cantlay and Schauffele have declined to participate in the Hero World Challenge, the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, the rumor mill is in overdrive about them potentially joining LIV Golf.

Where does Brooks Koepka's team stand?

The Smash GC team, captained by Brooks Koepka, finished the 2023 LIV Golf season ranked eighth with 54 points. Their best result was a second-place finish in Orlando.

The team's highest-ranked player was Brooks Koepka (3rd). Jason Kokrak finished 23rd, Matt Wolff placed 27th, and Chase Koepka dropped to 48th.

This means that Kokrak remains on Brooks Koepka's team as he finished in the Locked Zone (Top 24) and is still under contract with the circuit for one more season.

Wolff, meanwhile, is also under contract for one more season. However, by finishing in the Open Zone (25 to 44), he can be transferred either by the team or by negotiating it himself.

There were allegedly serious issues between Matt Wolff and Brooks Koepka during the 2023 season. However, there haven't been reports suggesting a change of scenery for Wolff.

Chase Koepka was demoted due to finishing in the Drop Zone. His spot is currently vacant and Brooks Koepka can negotiate the incorporation of another available player. This is the announcement that the team is expected to make this Tuesday.

Chase Koepka will seek to return to LIV Golf in the qualifying tournament held in December. If he finishes in the Top 3 he will get a new contract, but in all likelihood, it will not be on his brother's team.