“It’s pretty special”: Steph Curry reacts on winning the Charlie Sifford Award for advancing diversity in golf

Steph Curry is easily one of the best basketball players of this generation. He has dominated the NBA for multiple years now and won various accolades for his performance.

However, the 35-year-old is now receiving accolades for things outside of basketball as well. Recently, he was announced as the recipient of the iconic Charlie Sifford Award for advancing diversity in golf.

As per the PGA's official website, the prestigious trophy is awarded to an individual for their 'groundbreaking achievements through perseverance, confidence, respect, and adaptability'.

Steph Curry said he was honored to receive the award and even spoke about the 'special' feeling, doing so at his press conference (@957thegame on X) with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

"It's pretty special."

Steph Curry added:

"It's hopefully a validator of the work that we are doing, have many things in the pipeline to keep that energy and momentum going. Hopefully things are slowly changing and there's more work to be done"

Curry has come up with numerous initiatives and programs that have helped the sport of golf in multiple ways. He has been an avid golfer all his life and believes in creating equal opportunities for everyone aspiring to be a professional golfer. Interestingly, those are the very reasons why Steph Curry has been awarded the Charlie Sifford Award.

Steph Curry revitalized the golf program at Howard University

The golf program at Howard University was completely dormant until Steph Curry came around and completely revitalized it through his funding. Additionally, Howard University is historically a Black college and Curry promoted great diversity through funding their golf program.

Curry pulled out $6 million in 2019 to kickstart their golf program and since then they have been doing wonders in collegiate golf by winning multiple championships. Although the NBA point guard has never played golf professionally, he still understands the value of the sport and advertises it every chance he gets.

"It’s always nice when you get to see the vision of what we’re doing come to life, in terms of putting these young men and women on stage."

Curry added via NBC Sports:

"Whether they’re playing on TV or getting access to tournaments they didn’t have access to before. And a Division I team being in existence that wasn’t three years ago."

Interestingly, Curry himself is a talented golf player and has often featured in many celebrity golf championships. Although he has never played on the PGA Tour, he is still competent with his swing.