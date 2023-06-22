Mackenzie Hughes withdraws from the 2023 Travelers Championship

Canadian golfer MacKenzie Hughes withdrew from the Travelers Championship that began Thursday (June 22) at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut. No exact details have been given as to what happened so far, beyond the fact that Hughes will not continue to compete due to an "illness."

However, Golf Injury Report said via its Twitter account that MacKenzie Hughes was seen arriving late at the start of the first round of the tournament. The media outlet likewise said that the Canadian took only 10 warm-up shots.

Neither the player himself through his social networks, nor the Twitter account Mackenzie Hughes Tracker have said anything on the matter. However, the player's withdrawal is official, having been reported by the PGA Tour press, as well as the official website of the Travelers Championship.

MacKenzie Hughes completed his first round of the tournament, in which he scored +6. He had real problems in only three holes (15, 4, and 7), in which he scored double bogey, bogey, and triple bogey. His other complication was not being able to make a single birdie.

The incredible triple bogey on hole seven (431 yards, par 4) had its share of bad luck. Hughes sent the ball into a bunker with his first shot. Then he fell back into another sand hazard on the fourth shot. Finally, he missed a 17-foot putt to "save" the double bogey.

MacKenzie Hughes' professional golf career

MacKenzie Hughes, 32, has been a professional since 2013. In his 10-year career, he has played on several circuits, including the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour Canada, the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and the PGA Tour. He earned his card for the latter in 2017.

Before starting his professional career he had played some tournaments on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Canada. It was in the latter where he started in 2013, playing the Times Colonist Island Savings Open, where he was cut.

Between 2013 and 2015 he played 24 tournaments on the PGA Tour Canada, of which he made the cut in 18. His best result was the victory obtained in the Cape Breton Celtic Classic.

Also in 2013, he played two events on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, of which he made the cut in one. In the other (Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presented by Avianca) he finished T36.

He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014. In this circuit he played until 2016, teeing off in 44 tournaments. He obtained a victory (Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper in 2016) with 21 cuts passed.

He became a regular player on the PGA Tour beginning in the 2016-17 season. At this level, MacKenzie Hughes has won two events (The RSM Classic of 2016 and the Sanderson Farms Championship of 2022). In addition, he has made 106 cuts out of the 188 events in which he has participated, finishing in the Top 10 in 18 of them (including his two victories).

