Trump Organization to faces ouster from New York Golf courses following the $250,000,000 civil fraud trial 

Donald Trump's legal battles may end his business deals in New York including the closing of his golf courses. A $250 million civil fraud trial against the former American president got underway earlier this week in a Manhattan court.

Letitia James, the state's attorney general, filed the lawsuit. She is suing the Trump Organization for $250 million and want to bar the politician from conducting business in New York. According to her, the Trump Organization has greatly overstated the value of its holdings in the New York region.

She mentioned about Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, the historic Seven Springs estate in Bedford in North Castle and New Castle and the Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley in Hopewell Junction.

Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court concluded last month that Trump had committed the fraud. On Wednesday, a $250 million civil fraud case was on trial; however, Trump left in the middle of the proceedings.

According to CNBC, he claimed that James intended to harm his reputation in order to lessen his chances of winning the forthcoming election. Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 presidential race.

Speaking about the case, James said that Trump's show is over. She said (via CNBC):

"This case was brought simply because it was a case where individuals have engaged in a pattern and practice of fraud and I will not sit idly by and allow anyone to subvert the law.”

“So Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt," she added.

Trump National Golf Club Westchester

Trump National Golf Club Westchester is located in Briarcliff Manor in New York. It's a private golf course owned by the Trump Organization. It is spread over an area of 140 acres and also has a 75,000-square-meter clubhouse. The golf course was established in 1922 and has 18 holes. It was designed by Jim Fazio.

Donald Trump valued the golf club portion at $16.5 million in 2014, however, as per the financial condition report its value was more than $75 million, which was misleading. However, Trump's legal team had argued that the higher value includes the amount to maintain the property.

The outcome of the non-jury trial, which is anticipated to be completed in 2023 or 2024, will decide the future of the golf club. The Briarcliff and Hopewell Junction golf clubs operated by the Trump Organization may also be impacted by this.

Donald Trump commented on the situation on Monday (via USA Today Sports):

“This is a judge that should be disbarred. This is a judge that should be out of office. This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he’s doing. He’s interfering with an election, and it’s a disgrace.”

The Trump Organization has constructed numerous golf courses around the world.