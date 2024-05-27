What were Davis Riley’s pre-event odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge? Winner’s odds explored

On Sunday, May 26, Davis Riley claimed the Charles Schwab Challenge with a five-stroke win over Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler. This was his second win on the PGA Tour.

Riley entered the Colonial Golf Club with a long shot to win. According to BetMGM, he had +25,000 to win this week. One can imagine how far behind he was, considering Scottie Scheffler was the favorite by miles at +275. Scheffler was an oddsmaker's favorite due to his recent performance, where he won four titles in six starts.

Davis Riley not being among the favorites was understandable, considering his last top-ten finish came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2023, his only win until this week. However, things changed as he kept piling on low scores one after another. After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, he jumped to +4500, according to Golfbet, thanks to his low 64.

Halfway through the second round, he was +1200 to win and by the end of the day, he was +500. After shooting 66 on Saturday, May 25, Riley jumped to +110 and became a clear favorite to lift the title on Sunday.

Riley became another longshot who ended up winning this season. With this win, he has qualified for the remaining Signature Events. Besides, he has also earned a berth to The Sentry, The Players Championship, the Masters, and the PGA Championship next year.

Bradley was +5000 prior to the week but finished runner-up at 9-under. Collin Morikawa who was the second favorite this week, ended up in solo fourth place. Mac Meissner (+22500), Pierceson Coody (+50000), and Hayden Buckley (+75000) all finished fifth, more than what experts were expecting them to do.

How much money did Davis Riley bag for winning the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Davis Riley bagged $1.638 million for his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Besides, he also received the restored vintage 1975 Schwab Corvette Stingray from the organizers.

The purse size of the Charles Schwab Challenge was $9.1 million. Here's a look at the payout:

1. Davis Riley (-14): $1,638,000

T2. Keegan Bradley (-9): $809,900

T2. Scottie Scheffler (-9): $809,900

4. Collin Morikawa (-8): $445,900

T5. Mac Meissner (-5): $323,619

T5. Sepp Straka (-5): $323,619

T5. Hayden Buckley (-5): $323,619

T5. Pierceson Coody (-5): $323,619

T9. David Lipsky (-4): $247,975

T9. Sungjae Im (-4): $247,975

T9. Robby Shelton (-4): $247,975

T12. Lucas Glover (-3): $180,635

T12. Lee Hodges (-3): $180,635

T12. Chandler Phillips (-3): $180,635

T12. J.T. Poston (-3): $180,635

T12. Adam Scott (-3): $180,635

T17. Maverick McNealy (-2): $120,835

T17. Tom Hoge (-2): $120,835

T17. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2): $120,835

T17. Matt Kuchar (-2): $120,835

T17. Davis Thompson (-2): $120,835

T17. Alejandro Tosti (-2): $120,835

T17. Tony Finau (-2): $120,835

T24. Adam Svensson (-1): $70,866

T24. Matt NeSmith (-1): $70,866

T24. Billy Horschel (-1): $70,866

T24. Brian Harman (-1): $70,866

T24. Denny McCarthy (-1): $70,866

T24. Min Woo Lee (-1): $70,866

T24. Tom Kim (-1): $70,866

T24. Kevin Tway (-1): $70,866

T32. K.H. Lee (E): $51,961

T32. Aaron Rai (E): $51,961

T32. Ben Silverman (E): $51,961

T32. Justin Rose (E): $51,961

T32. Ryan Fox (E): $51,961