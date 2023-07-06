Ludvig Aberg, an outstanding golfer, is set to compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic. His tee time has been set, allowing supporters to see him in action at the John Deere Classic. At 2:05 PM, Aberg will start his round from the 10th tee.
Aberg will be paired with fellow professionals Nick Hardy and Cameron Young, forming an exciting combination that promises to deliver memorable golf moments for the John Deere Classic.
Golf fans will avidly watch their progress and see their skills on display as they traverse the tough course.
The John Deere Classic is known for its intense atmosphere and top-tier talent, and this year's lineup is no exception. Fans can expect a tremendous show of golfing prowess from Ludvig Aberg throughout the John Deere Classic.
Ludvig Aberg makes history by earning a PGA Tour membership
Ludvig Aberg, the outstanding Texas Tech golfer, has etched his place in golf history.
Aberg emerged as the No. 1 player on the 2023 PGA Tour University ranking once the stroke play portion of the NCAA men's golf national tournament was completed. With this incredible accomplishment, he becomes the first player to obtain a coveted PGA Tour membership through this elite program.
Aberg won the top spot, securing his PGA Tour card for the rest of the season and the complete year of 2024. The PGA circuit University Rankings are in their third year, and the top 20 players have earned professional circuit status.
Aberg's dominance on the golf course has been evident. He has been a force to be reckoned with, holding the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking since last March.
During his collegiate career, he accumulated an incredible eight victories, which set a program record. His exceptional achievements also earned him consecutive Ben Hogan Awards in 2022 and this year, a milestone only accomplished by Arizona State's Jon Rahm prior.
Ludvig Aberg's incredible college golf career has been marked by unprecedented success and a string of milestones that speak eloquently about his talent and passion for the sport.
Fans eagerly await his ongoing growth and success on the PGA Tour as he sets his sights on the professional ranks.
Round 1 tee timings for the 2023 John Deere Classic (all times ET)
Tee times for the 2023 John Deere Classic will begin at the 1st and 10th tees at the same time for golf fans who want to experience the action firsthand.
Golfers Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, and Henrik Norlander will begin their round at 7:45 AM on the first tee.
Meanwhile, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, and Greyson Sigg will all tee off at the 10th tee simultaneously.
More details on the PGA Tour John Deere Classic, including prize money, will be updated soon.