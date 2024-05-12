Will Jon Rahm play at the 2024 PGA Championship? LIV Golfer's availability explored

Jon Rahm is set to return to action next week, as he will be one of the sixteen LIV golfers to compete in the PGA Championship. The tournament will take place at Valhalla Golf Club and will begin on Thursday, May 16.

Rahm qualified for the PGA Championship as the recent Masters Champion. For the uninitiated, all major champions of the last five editions get an exemption to the season's second major. Besides, he was also one of the top 100 players in the world.

Similar to last year, Jon Rahm is among the favorites to win the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday, May 19, at Valhalla Golf Club. Speaking of recent form, he secured his seventh straight top-ten finish of the season at LIV Golf Singapore.

Rahm also competed at the Masters last month but finished T-45 and didn't look comfortable throughout the week. However, fans will be expecting him to return to his best at the season's second major.

Apart from Rahm, fifteen other players from the Saudi-backed circuit will be in action this week. The names include former champions Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton, Andy Ogletree, Dean Burmester, Talor Gooch, Lucas Herbert, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig, and Patrick Reed.

How has Jon Rahm performed at the PGA Championship? Golfer's past record explored

The 29-year-old golfer has made seven appearances at the PGA Championship and missed just one cut. He has registered two top tens, including a T4 finish in 2018.

Last year, Rahm entered the PGA Championship as one of the favorites, considering he had won four titles in the season, including the Masters. However, he began poorly and carded 76 in the first round. He tried to recover with 68 on Day 2 but ended up shooting 72 and 71 in the last two rounds. He finished T50 at 7-over, sixteen strokes behind the winner.

Here's a look at Jon Rahm's performance at the PGA Championship over the years:

2017 - T-58

2018 - T-4

2019 - CUT

2020 - T-13

2021 - T-8

2022 - T-48

2023 - T-50