Perth winner Rumford all set for Hero Indian Open 2017

by Press Release Report 20 Feb 2017, 17:39 IST

New Delhi, February 20, 2017: Perth-born Brett Rumford is all set to take off after a superb win in a new format at the ISPS Handa World Super Sixes tournament on Sunday. The 39-year-old, who won his sixth European Tour title, has already confirmed his participation at the 2017 Hero Indian Open. With his latest win he made a huge jump in his World Rankings from 274 to 133. He is now looking forward to getting back inside Top-100.

The Hero Indian Open 2017 will be held from March 9 to 12, with an enhanced prize purse of US $ 1.75 million and for the first time will be held at the challenging and highly picturesque Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club. The Hero Indian Open returns to DLF for the first time since 2009.

Rumford, 39, last won a European Tour title in 2013, when he claimed the Ballantines and Volvo China Open in successive weeks.

On Sunday, Rumford beat 17-year-old Thai prodigy Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand in the final match of the tournament in Perth.

Rumford, leader by five strokes at 17-under 199 after 54 holes of strokes, won four six-hole matches on Sunday at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Western Australia, in the event which was co-sanctioned by the European, Asian and Australasian tours.

Rumford is part of the star-studded field that will feature in the Hero Indian Open.

All the top Indians and World No. 25 Rafa Cabrera-Bello will be seen in action at the Hero Indian Open, which is India’s premier golf tournament and is co-sanctioned by Asian Tour and European Tour.

BRETT RUMFORD

Born: July 27, 1977 (Age 39 years)

Birth: Perth, Western Australia

Turned Pro: 2000

Titles: Nine, including six on European Tour