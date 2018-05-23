Arizona, New Orleans land Super Bowls as NFL draft heads to Nashville

The NFL has confirmed the location of the 2023 and 2024 Super Bowls, as well as the 2019 Draft.



The Super Bowl will be hosted by Arizona in 2023 and New Orleans in 2024, while the NFL Draft is heading to Nashville next year.

The NFL confirmed the latest round of locations for key league events on Wednesday, returning the showpiece to two cities where it has been a regular fixture.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at University of Phoenix Stadium - home of the Arizona Cardinals - where it was also played in 2008 and 2015, with Glendale's Sun Devil Stadium used in 1996.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints' Superdome will extend its own Super Bowl record to eight when it hosts the LVIII event.

Locations for the prior four years have already been confirmed, with the 2019 game set for Atlanta. Miami, Tampa and Los Angeles will host the subsequent three Super Bowls respectively.

The 2019 Draft will take place in Nashville, although it has not been confirmed if the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium will be used.