How does Saquon Barkley fit with the Giants?

Just what type of impact can Barkley have in his first pro season?

Alex Fry CONTRIBUTOR Feature 30 May 2018, 04:53 IST

It was all smiles for Saqoun on Draft night after being taken 2nd overall

Some skeptics thought the Giants made a mistake drafting Saquon Barkley with the 2nd overall pick. The former Penn State halfback is fresh off a dominant junior season that saw him become one of the most sought-after running backs in recent memory. Still, taking a running back so high in the Draft is considered to be taboo by many around the NFL.

New York wasn't afraid to go against the grain though drafting Barkley and making him their primary guy from day one. He will dominate the snap count in 2018 after the Giants parted ways with Shane Vereen and Orleans Darkwa in the offseason. The front office also signed Jonathan Stewart on a cheap-ish deal to help add some depth to the position, but there's no denying that Barkley is their key to future success.

Rushing the ball hasn't been a strength for the Giants in recent times. Over the last 2 seasons, only the Detroit Lions have rushed for fewer yards and New York is dead last for rushing TD's in that time span with 12. Barkley will immediately have the opportunity to impose his will on the NFL in the rushing, passing and returning game. He scored 23 touchdowns himself a season ago for the Nittany Lions and even THREW a touchdown against the Hoosiers.

His dynamic playmaking ability will be called upon from day one. Expect to see Barkley shoulder a heavy workload throughout the season with an ability to have an impact in the receiving game as well as rushing the ball. Pat Shurmur will be spoilt for choice in year one at the helm with Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr, Sterling Sheppard and Evan Engram all dangerous pass catchers. There's no doubt that the running back will see some targets as his teammates demand the focus of opposing defensive coordinators.

I expect to see the Giants use Barkley a ton in his rookie campaign. I don't think he can produce like Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 or Kareem Hunt a season ago, but Barkley will be amongst the leading rushers in the league if healthy. He can help revolutionize the woeful scoring that has plagued New York in recent times. I mentioned how woeful their rushing attack was and coupled with Eli's aging arm, New York was the 2nd worst scoring team in 2017, putting up just 15.4 points a game.

37-year-old Eli Manning's days are well and truly numbered

Getting a talent like Barkley couldn't come at a better time for the Giants either. The future blueprint of the franchise is complicated at best with the status of Eli Manning and Odell Beckham slightly up in the air. Adding a player with game-changing characteristics like Barkley to the mix is a great get to help bridge the gap between chapters in the franchise's storied tenure in the league. We have been impressed by a new wave of halfback talent in the past few seasons and you can add Barkley's name to the list of eye-popping up and comers.

New York needed to nail their pick this year and they did just that in my eyes. He fits a position of need, has superstar traits and can have an impact right away. Say what you will about history, but getting such a generational talent on your roster is worth the 2nd overall pick if you ask me.