Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Vikings RB Cook returns to live drills

Dalvin Cook took another step towards his return for the Minnesota Vikings, participating in 11-on-11 drills at OTAs.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 02:56 IST

Dalvin-Cook-100117-USNews-Getty-FTR
Dalvin Cook is one step closer to being fully cleared for his return

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is one step closer to being fully cleared for his return.

Cook was back in action for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in October when he participated in 11-on-11 drills at the Vikings' organised team activities on Wednesday.

He lined up in the backfield and at wide receiver during the workout. After practice, Cook was optimistic about the progress he made during his last eight months of rehabilitation.

"I've been feeling good, but this week was another milestone," Cook said. "They kind of told me at the beginning of the week. I was excited to get back into action, get out there and just get some live reps."

Cook was shut down for the remainder of last season and underwent surgery on his left knee to repair the injury. The Vikings will still exercise caution with Cook's workload throughout the offseason, but he is on track to be healthy for the Vikings' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9.

Cook, 22, carried the ball 74 times for 354 rushing yards and two touchdowns in four games for Minnesota as a rookie last season.


NFL Super Bowl
Steelers LB Shazier: My dream is to play football again
RELATED STORY
No direct Eagles response to Trump as Philadelphia mayor...
RELATED STORY
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins responds to reporters' Trump...
RELATED STORY
Vikings sign DT Sheldon Richardson
RELATED STORY
Siemian swaps Broncos for Vikings
RELATED STORY
Kirk Cousins 'likely to sign with Vikings' after visit
RELATED STORY
Vikings celebrate Cousins capture as AFC lags behind in...
RELATED STORY
Former Titans, Bears WR Wright signs with Vikings
RELATED STORY
Zimmer hopes Bridgewater's career is with him in Minnesota
RELATED STORY
Keenum expected to sign with Broncos
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...