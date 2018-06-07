Vikings RB Cook returns to live drills

Dalvin Cook took another step towards his return for the Minnesota Vikings, participating in 11-on-11 drills at OTAs.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is one step closer to being fully cleared for his return.

Cook was back in action for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in October when he participated in 11-on-11 drills at the Vikings' organised team activities on Wednesday.

He lined up in the backfield and at wide receiver during the workout. After practice, Cook was optimistic about the progress he made during his last eight months of rehabilitation.

"I've been feeling good, but this week was another milestone," Cook said. "They kind of told me at the beginning of the week. I was excited to get back into action, get out there and just get some live reps."

Cook was shut down for the remainder of last season and underwent surgery on his left knee to repair the injury. The Vikings will still exercise caution with Cook's workload throughout the offseason, but he is on track to be healthy for the Vikings' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9.

Cook, 22, carried the ball 74 times for 354 rushing yards and two touchdowns in four games for Minnesota as a rookie last season.