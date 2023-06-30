5 Joey Swoll callouts that caused a ruckus online

The internet is a very common place for controversies. When it comes to gym-related controversies, Joey Swoll seems to be involved more often than not.

For those who are unaware of him, Joey Swoll became a prominent figure in the fitness industry after gaining a massive following on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The reason was not only his ripped physique but the no-holds-barred attitude that he possesses. However, the creator has been appreciated and criticized simultaneously for his controversial callouts and candid commentary.

Top 5 most controversial call-outs of Joey Swoll

1. The creepers incident

Joey Swoll got involved in a controversy that later came to be infamously known as the "creepers" incident. It relates to his videos calling out women who label men as creepers at the gym. This incident has generated a good amount of attention and sparked both praise and backlash for the Swoll.

A woman named Nora Love became the center of attention when Joey Swoll called her out in one of his videos. Swoll's intention (as per his opinion) behind these callouts is to create a safer environment for everyone at the gym.

However, his actions have raised concerns among some individuals who argue that he is fueling misogyny and promoting a toxic online culture.

After being called out by Swoll, Nora Love received a barrage of hateful messages, including death threats, from Swoll's fans. The intensity of the harassment led her to deactivate her social media accounts and caused her to suffer from panic attacks.

Love firmly believes that her original video was taken out of context and that Swoll's response misinterpreted her intentions.

Joey Swoll, on the other hand, defended his actions, asserting that his objective is to make the gym a safer place for everyone. He stated that some fans have misunderstood his message, resulting in the hate directed towards individuals like Nora Love.

2. The Nika Godun feud

Joey Swoll accused competitive swimmer Nika Godun of mocking a man at the gym, which led to a wave of hate towards Godun on social media.

The influencer's accusation was based on a video posted by Godun in which she appeared to laugh while recording a young man lifting weights with what Swoll deemed improper form.

Swoll, known for denouncing creators who film people at the gym, accused Godun of making fun of the man and emphasized the need for better behavior from professional athletes. The incident divided opinions among their followers and triggered a supportive response from Swoll's fan base.

However, Godun defended her actions and claimed that Swoll took her original video out of context. She stated that she personally knew the man and recorded him playfully because of his carefree energy. Godun insisted that she did not mean any harm and that she admired the man's attitude.

3. Jessica Fernandez's gym encounter

Jessica Fernandez, a TikToker and Twitch influencer, initially faced backlash for a video in which she referred to a man at the gym as a "weirdo". Later, Joey Swoll criticized her actions and offered a different perspective on the situation.

He explained that offering assistance or glancing at others in the gym is common and should not be associated with gender or sexual intentions. His response gained significant attention on platforms like Twitter and TikTok, with many condemning Fernandez's behavior.

In response to the backlash, Jessica Fernandez apologized for her actions, acknowledging that her video was a "gross mistake" and expressing remorse. She removed the video from her channel, but it was reposted by others, leading to further criticism from Swoll and others.

Fernandez disabled comments on her recent TikTok videos and took a break from social media, expressing her desire to improve and learn from her overreaction.

4. The Harrison Sullivan feud

Joey Swoll @TheJoeySwoll Treat others the way you want to be treated or how you want your Mother treated. Treat others the way you want to be treated or how you want your Mother treated. https://t.co/ML03FjtwLN

Bodybuilder and content creator Harrison Sullivan, known as recently sparked controversy when he uploaded a TikTok video where he shamefully targeted an overweight elderly woman.

Joey Swoll has put his opinion on the matter and spoken out on the woman's behalf. He urged his followers not to engage in such acts merely for social media popularity as no one actually knows what the person might be going through.

Many viewers voiced their support for the woman, condemning Sullivan's behavior and defending her against body shaming.

Swoll tagged Sullivcan to be "insensible" as he committed the act of shaming someone else. He even criticized Sullivan's actions for invading the woman's privacy since he filmed and posted the video without her consent, which is considered ethically wrong.

As of now, Harrison Sullivan has remained silent and has not removed the video, despite demands from netizens for an apology.

5. The Natalie incident

Joey Swoll @TheJoeySwoll You don't get to selfishly hog equipment if you're supersetting 2-3 others exercises while people are waiting and you don't get to tell people they can't be in "your video space" if they're using a machine in your frame. And NOT everything needs to be posted on social media!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You don't get to selfishly hog equipment if you're supersetting 2-3 others exercises while people are waiting and you don't get to tell people they can't be in "your video space" if they're using a machine in your frame. And NOT everything needs to be posted on social media!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yNXEf5E4er

In a recent controversy, Joey Swoll hopped to put forward his opinion on the matter. The woman in the video was working out and filming simultaneously when another man just walked in to use the hyper-extension machine.

Swoll spoke up for the man saying the gym doesn't belong to anyone neither does the equipment, so the man had every right to do so, but he should have asked the lady before starting the set whether she was using it or not.

This incident has got quite an amount of attention surrounding the controversies about men and women who are filming their workouts at the gym. Joey Swoll also spoke in this matter that it is okay to record the workout unless someone else doesn't feel uncomfortable.

Final Thoughts

The number of times Joey Swoll gets involved in controversies keeps on increasing, and so are the number of people watching his videos. It becomes a responsibility for them not to go around and harass the person committing a mistake.

However, on the other hand, it is necessary for people in the gym to maintain etiquette while working out to mark it a safe and healthy place to visit.

Poll : 0 votes