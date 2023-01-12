5 Medical products seen on Shark Tank that made millions

Shark Tank, the popular reality TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their products and ideas to a panel of successful investors, has seen its fair share of medical products over the years.

From innovative medical devices to revolutionary treatments, these products have not only impressed the sharks, but have also gone on to make millions in sales.

In this article, we'll take a look at five medical products that have appeared on Shark Tank and have achieved great success.

These products have gone on to dominate their respective markets. (Image via unsplash/Christin Hume)

Breathometer and Buzzy are among the million-dollar products seen on Shark Tank

#1 Breathometer

Breathometer is a portable breathalyzer that connects to your smartphone and can provide an accurate reading of your blood alcohol level. Developed by inventor Charles Yim, this product was designed with the aim of reducing and eventually preventing drunk driving.

The product was the first to unite all the sharks in a joint investment, with everyone contributing to the $1 million sum that bought them a 30% stake. The Breathometer has since been sold for $10 million.

#2 Ava the Elephant

This medical dispenser is shaped like an elephant and is made from medical-grade materials. It is said to be easy to use and effective in helping children receive their medication, with the intention of trying to prevent children from being scared of medicines.

Ava the Elephant is one of the biggest success stories from the inaugural season of Shark Tank and is still going strong today.

#3 SynDaver Labs

The company specializes in the creation of synthetic human bodies and body parts for use in medical training, research, and testing. The products are made of water, fiber, and salt and are used to simulate the look, feel, and function of human tissue.

The company claims that its products are more realistic and durable than traditional cadavers or animal-based models. These products are primarily used in medical schools, research institutions, and training centers.

The company's flagship product is a synthetic human cadaver that can be used for surgical training. SynDaver labs was able to secure a deal with one of the Sharks on the show and the company is still operating and expanding its product line.

#4 Buzzy

Buzzy is a small, handheld device that uses a combination of cold and vibration to reduce pain during injections, blood draws, and other medical procedures.

The device is designed to be portable and easy to use and can be applied to the skin before or during a procedure. The product is marketed towards patients, healthcare providers, and parents.

#5 First Defense Nasal Screen

This product is a small, non-insert, self-adhering screen that can physically block pollutants, allergens, and other unwanted particles from entering the body through the nose.

If you're allergic or just trying to protect yourself from air pollution, this is the perfect product for you.

These products haven't just made millions of dollars, but also saved millions of lives! (Image via Unsplash/Tetiana Shyshkina)

In conclusion, Shark Tank is the perfect platform for medical entrepreneurs to showcase their products and ideas to a panel of successful investors. Each of these products has not only impressed the sharks but also gone on to achieve great success in the market.

The Shark Tank platform has proven to be a valuable resource for entrepreneurs, looking to take their medical products to the next level. These five products are just a few examples of the many medical products that have appeared on Shark Tank and have achieved great success.

With the right product, the right pitch, and the right shark, you too can turn your medical product into a million-dollar success.

Poll : Do you like these shark tank? Yes No 0 votes