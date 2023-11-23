8 ways in which potatoes can act as your friend

Despite being a healthy source of nutrients, vitamins and fibre, eating too many potatoes, particularly deep-fried or packed with additional oil and salt, can produce negative effects such as elevated blood sugar and blood pressure.

Potatoes can be eaten in a variety of ways, from golden hash browns to fried in the air tots, or simply roasted whole. You could argue they're the ideal comfort food: starchy, satisfying, and able to mix nicely with butter and cheese as well.

Spuds are also abundant in other minerals and vitamins. Vitamin B6 helps with nutrient digestion in addition to spinal cord and brain function.

Are potatoes good for you?

Potatoes are a widely consumed item in the US, and there are numerous ways to prepare them. However, you might be concerned about whether they're healthy. We have some excellent news for you if you enjoy potatoes. Here are several unexpected health benefits of a potato:

#1. Abundant in nutrients

Potatoes contain vitamins, minerals and fibre in addition to carbs. They're high in vitamin C, an antioxidant. Because vitamin C helped with scurvy, potatoes became an essential food source in ancient times.

The nutritional value of a potato varies based on the kind and method of preparation. Frying potatoes, for example, adds additional calories as well as fat as compared to baking them.

#2. Rich antioxidant profile

Potatoes also have flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic acids apart from vitamin C. In the body, these chemicals work as antioxidants by neutralising potentially damaging molecules referred to as free radicals.

When free radicals build up, they raise the risk of developing long-term ailments such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer.

#3. It makes you feel fuller

This may sound simple, but potatoes are really filling. Filling foods also satiate hunger, which can help you maintain a healthy weight. When boiled, potatoes rank quite high according to the satiety index, which assesses how satisfying various foods are.

#4. Low in fat

Many individuals, including health professionals, dislike potatoes, but it's important to remember that when they're boiled or baked, a potato is almost fat-free.

A potato is not abundant in protein, but the amount they have is nevertheless valuable, which means they contain a wide range of essential amino acids.

#5. Provides energy

One of the most essential facts to know is that potatoes are healthy vegetables high in key minerals and vitamins that help nourish the body, enhance its defences, and increase energy levels.

A potato is high in vitamin C and fibre content aid in decreasing blood pressure as well as bad cholesterol.

#6. Enhanced gut health

Spuds are actually quite nutritious, containing nutrients such as potassium (greater than that of bananas), vitamin C, magnesium, and many others. And now we have still another reason for relishing this versatile and inexpensive tuber: it is directly connected to gut health.

Because potato starch is resistant to digestion, it travels to the large intestine and works as a probiotic, or food source, for your vital gut flora. It also aids in the production of fatty acids, which defend the gut lining while avoiding dangerous substances from entering the bloodstream.

#7. Enhanced heart health

There's no reason to shun a potato since they're considered a "bad" carbohydrate. As long as they are not deep-fried, they can be heart-healthy. They're also high in fibre and potassium, which may help lower blood pressure and reduce the likelihood of heart disease.

Aside from heart health, potassium helps in the functioning of muscles and fluid balance, which aids in the endurance of a workout along with daily activities.

#8. Relieves menstrual pain

Having potato juice can help relieve PMS symptoms. The high carbohydrate content of potato juice helps to raise tryptophan levels, an amino acid that increases serotonin levels in the body. Furthermore, serotonin is responsible for mood enhancement and anxiety reduction.

The potato is a popular food that is simple to incorporate into one's diet. They are high in minerals and vitamins. However, the cooking procedures employed to prepare certain potato dishes must be considered carefully in order to improve or reduce their nutritional value.