7 most common starchy vegetables to include in your diet

Starchy vegetables are an excellent source of carbohydrates. They provide essential vitamins and nutrients to the body and play an important role in a healthy and nutritious diet.

But, since these vegetables have a higher amount of carbohydrates, they should be eaten in moderation. Excessive consumption of these vegetables can raise blood sugar and cause complications, particularly in people with ongoing medical concerns such as diabetes and obesity.

Other than vegetables, starch can also be found in a variety of foods. These include cereals, breads, pasta, and more.

In this article, we’ve listed some of the most common and healthy starchy vegetables you should definitely consume, but in moderation.

7 most common starchy vegetables

Here’s a list of starchy foods and vegetables that you should include in your diet:

1. Potatoes

Potatoes are a staple vegetable. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Potatoes are the most common and staple starchy vegetables in the world. Potatoes are not just a good source of carbohydrates but they are rich in other vitamins and nutrients as well, including potassium, vitamin C, dietary fiber, and more.

While potatoes are low in calories and fat, they become high in unhealthy fats and calories once deep-fried or cooked with cream or butter.

2. Winter squash

Winter squash is rich in potassium and dietary fiber. (Image via Freepik/rawpixel.com)

Winter squash like acorn squash is a good source of carbohydrates, potassium, dietary fiber, and vitamin A. Additionally, it is rich in antioxidants, which helps reduce the risk of chronic illnesses and is low in fat and calories as well.

3. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A. (Image via Pexels/Ela Haney)

Sweet potatoes are among the healthiest and most delicious starchy vegetables that are loaded with essential vitamins such as vitamins C and A. They are also a great source of dietary fiber and potassium and contain several important antioxidants as well.

Sweet potatoes are considered a great source of carbohydrates for people with diabetes as this vegetable is low on the glycemic index and is less likely to elevate blood sugar.

4. Peas

Peas contain antioxidants. (Image via Pexels/R Khalil)

Peas contain a higher concentration of minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins and offer several essential health benefits. They contain antioxidants like carotenoids and zeaxanthin that protect the eyes from problems like cataracts and macular degeneration.

Peas are super healthy starchy vegetables that are loaded with protein and fiber and are an excellent source of iron, too.

5. Corn

Corn can be cooked in a variety of ways. (Image via Pexels/NEOSiAM 2021)

Corns are also among the most delicious and healthiest starchy vegetables that can be cooked and consumed in a variety of ways. They are a good source of carbohydrates, potassium, and fiber and provide numerous health advantages.

Corns are good for digestive health as they are high in fiber that helps regulate bowel movements, prevents the risk of stomach problems like diarrhea and constipation and helps manage blood sugar levels as well.

6. Yams

Yams are rich in carbohydrates. (Image via Pexels/Daniel Dan)

Yams contain several health benefits. They are rich in carbohydrates and fibers that help regulate the digestive system and are also loaded with vitamin C and B5 which helps improve the functioning of the immune system.

Moreover, this starchy vegetable contains folate and thiamine and helps with weight loss, too.

Studies suggest that consumption of yams can alleviate estrogen hormones and also help manage post-menopausal symptoms.

7. Cassava

Cassava contains niacin, vitamin B6, and more. (Image via Pexels/Daniel Dan)

Cassava is a starchy root vegetable that’s loaded with vitamin C, folate, thiamine, vitamin B6, niacin, magnesium, and more. This vegetable is a rich source of carbohydrates, however, it should be eaten in moderation. The most commonly consumed part of this vegetable is its root, which can be consumed whole or turned into flour to use in other food products.

Overall, starchy vegetables are an excellent source of nutrients and carbohydrates. They are versatile, staple, and can be used in numerous recipes, including salads, soups, curries, and more.

And while they are nutritious, there are several starchy vegetables to avoid, especially for people with health conditions like diabetes. These may include potatoes, corn, and pumpkins as they are high in calories and carbs and may spike blood sugar levels.